Deep Hole Drilling Machines Market is Expected to Reach $741.3 Million in 2027 | Business Strategies and Opportunities With Key Players Analysis

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Deep Hole Drilling Machines Market by Type, Operation, End-user Industry, and Business type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global deep hole drilling machines market size was valued at $587.7 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $741.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Deep hole drilling machines are utilized for drilling holes with depth-to-diameter (D:d) more than 10:1 and up to 400:1. It is especially designed for manufacturing of accurate and straight drilled workpieces, which find application in various industries, including automotive parts, medical and surgical tools, aerospace & defense related parts, and others.

It is a cost-effective production method for manufacturing of automobile parts. Deep hole drilling methods allow production of precise multi-speed transmissions, which have multiple off-center holes for hydraulic sequencing and lubrication. In addition, consumer profile of electric cars has evolved from technocratic purchasers and early adopters to mass adoption. Improvements in technology and availability of wider variety of electric car models has influenced simulated consumer purchase decisions, which boosts the demand for electric vehicles, which, in turn, drives growth of the deep hole drilling machines market.

Moreover, deep hole drilling machines find critical applications in medical implants and manufacturing of surgical tooling. Medical implants are manufactured using special surgical grade steel materials and titanium, which have high strength to weight ratio and high resistance to corrosion. The medical implants industry is developing considerably, owing to rise in consumer awareness and implementation of various innovative products.

Moreover, to reduce costs of these devices, major manufacturers in the orthopedic devices industry are focused on commoditization of devices, instruments, and delivery systems. This propels demand for deep hole drilling machines, which drives growth of the market.

Furthermore, deep hole drilling systems have integrated automation solutions to increase efficiency in manufacturing processes. Major players in the deep hole drilling machines industry such as UNISIG, TBT, and Tiefbohrtechnik GmbH + Co offer standard as well as specialized automation solutions to sustain requirements of factory production. This propels growth of the deep hole drilling machines industry.

Key Segments

The global deep hole drilling machines market is segmented on the basis of type, operation, end-user industry, business type, and region. By type, the deep hole drilling machines market is bifurcated into BTA drilling machines and gun drilling machines. According to operation, it is categorized into CNC and non-CNC. By end-user industry, it is classified into construction, mining, oil & gas, energy, automotive, military & defense, die mold, heat exchanger plate machining, medical, electronics, machine tool, and others. By business type, it is classified into OEM, and aftermarket.

Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Russia, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share throughout the study period.

Competition Analysis

The key market players profiled in the report include Entrust Manufacturing Technologies, Inc., HONG JI Precision Machinery Ltd., Hochent (Shanghai) Machinery Development Co., Ltd. (HTT), KGD. Co., Ltd. (Korea Gundrill), I.M.S.A. S.r.l., Mollart Engineering Limited, TBT Tiefbohrtechnik GmbH + Co., TIBO Tiefbohrtechnik GmbH, Cheto Corporation S.A., Galbiati Costruzioni Meccaniche S.r.l., Loch Präzisions Bohrtechnik GmbH, Kennametal India Limited (WIDMA- Machining Solutions Group), Frankor Hydraulics, Kays Engineering, Inc, and Precihole Machine Tools Pvt Ltd.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging global deep hole drilling machines market trends and dynamics.

In-depth analysis of the market is conducted by constructing market estimations for key market segments between 2019 and 2027.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive deep hole drilling machines market opportunity analysis of all the countries is also provided in the report.

The global deep hole drilling machines market forecast analysis from 2020 to 2027 is included in the report.

The key players within the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

