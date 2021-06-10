Deep Hole Drilling Machines Market Growth, Analysis & Forecast, 2020–2027 | Key Segments, Benefits & Opportunity The halted manufacturing in industries and prolonged lockdown in various countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the deep hole drilling machines supply chain.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Deep Hole Drilling Machines Market by Type, Operation, End-user Industry, and Business type: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027,” the global deep hole drilling machines market size was valued at $611.1 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $784.1 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027.

Request for a Premium Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7539

Deep Hole Drilling Machines Market by Type (BTA Machines, Gun Drilling Machines, and Skiving & Burnishing Machines), Operation (CNC and Non-CNC), End-User Industry (Oil & Gas, Medical, Automotive, Construction & Mining Equipment, Energy, Die & Mold, Aerospace, Heat Exchanger Tube Sheet, Military & Defense, and Others), and Business Type (OEM and Aftermarket)

Deep hole drilling machines are specially designed for managing accurate counter-rotation for manufacturing of components, machines, and assembling parts. This is achieved by gun drilling process and BTA drilling process, which is chosen according to workpiece requirement. Holes are typically classified as deep holes, when its depth-to-diameter (D:d) ratio is more than 10:1 and can reach up to 100:1 or more. The main advantage of deep hole drilling machine is its ability of counter rotating tool and workpiece, which helps in achieving highly precise end results.

Moreover, Asia-Pacific is the highest contributor in the deep hole drilling machines market. China holds majority of the global share in consumption, mainly owing to high demand for machine tools in manufacturing processes. Its growing automobile industry also boosts demand for deep hole drilling machines in the country. However, to curb this competition, countries such as the U.S., Germany, and other European countries are focused on developing new technologies in the deep hole drilling industry to sustain their market share during the forecast period.

Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/7539

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected the deep hole drilling machines market, owing to halt in international trade, prolonged lockdowns, and ceased manufacturing processes. In addition, major end-user companies located in countries such as the U.S., China, Germany, and the UK are also facing financial impacts, owing to halt in production, which is expected to hinder deep hole drilling machines market growth during 2020.

Key Players

The key market players profiled in the report include Entrust Manufacturing Technologies, Inc., HONG JI Precision Machinery Ltd., Hochent (Shanghai) Machinery Development Co., Ltd. (HTT), KGD. Co., Ltd. (Korea Gundrill), I.M.S.A. S.r.l., Mollart Engineering Limited, TBT Tiefbohrtechnik GmbH + Co., TIBO Tiefbohrtechnik GmbH, Cheto Corporation S.A., Galbiati Costruzioni Meccaniche S.r.l., Loch Präzisions Bohrtechnik GmbH, Kennametal Inc., (WIDMA- Machining Solutions Group), Frankor Hydraulics, Precihole Machine Tools, and Kays Engineering, Inc.

Speak to Our Expert Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/7539

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of Market Research Reports and Business Intelligence Solutions. AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.