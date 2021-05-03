Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Pipeline Insight to See Strong Expansion Through 2027 Covid-19 Analysis

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Pipeline Insight Market Report defines the business objective to help business owners to avoid contradictory expectations. It provides you customer data along with their demands hence you can accordingly plan for the launching of the product in the market. It presents all the data about whole market scenario. With the help of prominent data provided in the Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Pipeline Insight Market Report, organizations come to know about customers completely and can achieve their goal of selling products in huge quantity and getting huge profits too. Clearly setting the business goal at the beginning will surely help to avoid getting difficulties and set the business easily.

DelveInsight s, Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Pipeline Insight and Competitive Landscape, 2021, report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 23+ pipeline devices in deep brain stimulation (DBS) devices pipeline landscape. The DBS market is expected to undergo substantial growth in the coming years owning to an increasing prevalence of neurological disorders around the world. The growing aging population is also a major growth factor for DBS devices market as it is more susceptible to neurological disorders like Parkinson s disease, Alzheimer s disease and Epilepsy. Therefore, due to an increase in demand of such devices, huge investment is being made on R&D activities in neurological sector, which is the major reason for an extensive pipeline in this segment.

This reports provides a detailed study of the emerging DBS devices along with competitive landscape to help better understand the emerging DBS devices.

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Overview

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices: Understanding

The deep brain stimulation device is a battery-operated, surgically-implanted device. It is sometimes called a pacemaker for the brain. DBSs are commonly used to treat movement disorders as well as neuropsychiatric disorders. DBS is a therapy that relies on the delivery of mild electrical pulses to specific areas in the brain via an implanted lead connected to a battery-powered pulse generator placed in the patient s upper chest area. A physician is able to vary and control the stimulation delivered through the lead to the brain using an external, hand-held programmer. At present, DBS systems use leads with electrodes that send out electrical current in all direction.

Who needs a deep brain stimulation device

Patients with the following disorder:

Dystonia

Epilepsy

Essential tremor

Obsessive-compulsive disorder

Parkinson’s disease

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Competitive Assessment

This segment of the deep brain stimulation devices pipeline report encloses its detailed analysis of various pipeline devices which include product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities including the latest news and press releases. The report also provides list of major players involved in the pipeline product development.

Electrode Material

Two types of materials are used in the implementation of the electrodes: Brittle materials (e.g. Silicon) and ductile materials (e.g. metals and flexible polymers).

Product Application

The DBS devices are used in Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, essential tremor, dystonia and obsessive compulsive disorder.

Major Players in DBS Devices

There are approx. 20+ key companies which are developing the products for DBS devices.

directSTIM DBS System: Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA.

Aleva s revolutionary DBS system incorporates directional electrode technology and is designed to be more precise and efficient, with optimized stimulation that will potentially reduce side effects. At present, Aleva is the only emerging technology company to be awarded the CE-Mark for Deep Brain Stimulation.

Picostim: Bioinduction Ltd

Picostim is in clinical trial phase. It is a miniaturized skull-mounted DBS device which is optimized to generate waveforms needed for stimulation of the subthalamic nucleus (STN) and STN region, employing a unique method of controlling stimulation current. The product undergoing clinical trial and is expected to be completed by 2023. It is a single center, open label, non-randomized design with the primary objective of showing similarity in control of motor symptoms for the Picostim device compared with previously published data for existing DBS devices.

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Competitive Benchmarking

This segment of the reports provides analysis of the pipeline report to give a clear understanding of the comparative analysis.

The analysis is based on

Brand Positioning of Leading companies

Application

Industry Collaborations

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices: Commercialization Activity

This segment of the report provides a detailed list of any commercial activity in the field of deep brain stimulator devices ranging from collaboration, mergers and acquisition, recent breakthrough among others.

Development Activities

In August, 2021, the new Percept PC Neurostimulator with BrainSense developed by Medtronic was implanted to a patient in Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center which become the first hospital in the state to implant a patient with a more personalized treatment for neurological disease

Medtronic in August 2019 recalled the auto-registration feature of its StealthStation DBS software due to inaccuracies caused by minor patient movements during the auto-registration process when used with NexFrame stereotactic system during a DBS procedure. The problem resulted in 11 reports related to injuries and another 22 related to malfunctions, according to FDA.

Deep Brain Stimulation Devices: Reimbursement

US

US reimbursement policy, Medicare covers DBS for the treatment of essential tremor and/or Parkinsonian tremor. Medicare only consider DBS devices to be reasonable and necessary if they are Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved devices devices used in accordance with FDA approved protocols governing Category B Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) DBS clinical trials.

Key Players

Adaptive Neuromodulation GmbH

Adept Neuro SA

Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA

Bioinduction Limited

Boston Scientific Corp

Brainsway Ltd

Cleveland Medical Devices Inc

Cortera Neurotechnologies Inc

Deep Brain Innovations, LLC

Enspire DBS Therapy Inc

Functional Neuromodulation Inc.

Medtronic plc

NeuroOne Inc

Nexeon MedSystems Inc

Wedge Therapeutics

