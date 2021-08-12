Deejay Telio will bring us a new digital experience in September

Deejay Telio presents innovative digital experience in September

The online show will feature music, dance and much of the Portuguese artist’s life story.

You want to offer a unique experience.

The pandemic continues to cancel several concerts and tours, both by international artists and national musicians. Deejay Telio is one such example. The artist wanted to present his album “D’Ouro” on a national tour, but it was canceled before it even began. However, as the pandemic has become popular, Telio decided to go online to bring a new experience to all fans. It will be broadcast on September 25th between 9pm and 10pm.

The Deejay Telio DGTL Experience will be shaped by several scenarios that relate to the musician’s current and past life and encourage fans to get to know his story better. These scenarios are of course accompanied by well-known songs – such as “Esfrega Esfrega”, “Happy Day” and the latest songs from “D’Ouro” – as well as new topics that are presented to the public for the first time.

Deejay Telio is accompanied by a team of dancers who promise to bring a lot of movement into the show. Since it is an online experience, it can be seen anywhere in the world. To participate, all you have to do is buy one ticket, which costs € 3.5 per user.