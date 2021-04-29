Decrease in Demand of Dried Soup Market to Restrict Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period

Dried Soup Market: Overview

Dried soup is an instant soup mix consisting of dehydrated vegetables, meat, grains, legumes, etc. along with flavoring agents and preservatives. The ingredients in dried soup are dehydrated using slow air drying or freeze drying process without losing the nutritious value of the food. They are more nutritious than canned soups which consist of high amounts of sodium and preservatives. Dried soups are considered as a convenience food and are hugely popular among the working class consumers. They are available in two packaging forms i.e. cups and pouches. The manufacturers are using innovative technologies in the packaging of dried soup to increase the shelf life of the product and attract consumers. The dried soups are distributed through various distribution channels. The hypermarkets and supermarkets segment accounts for major share in global dried soups market.

Get free sample copy before purchase this report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/13207

Dried Soup Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising demand for ready to eat and convenience food is expected to be a major driver for the growth of dried soup market. The increasing consumer awareness regarding consumption of healthy and nutritious food is expected to boost the growth of global dried soup market. Dried soup accounts for major share in soup industry in terms of consumption due to its advantages over other types of soups such as canned and condensed wet soups. The availability of dried soup with gluten free and organic ingredients is expected to drive the growth of dried soup market.

The high content of corn and salt in dried soups is considered to increase blood sugar levels and blood pressure and is unhealthy, which might hamper the growth of global dried soup market.

Dried Soup Market: Segmentation

On the basis of packaging, the global dried soup market can be segmented as follows:-

Cup

Pouch

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global dried soup market can be segmented as follows:-

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Retail Stores

Convenience Stores

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for Table Of Content here@https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/13207

Dried Soup Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global dried soup market can be divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Western Europe accounts for the major share in global dried soups market. This is attributed to the increasing demand for ready to eat and convenience food in the region. In Western Europe, the EU-5 countries account for major share in terms of consumption. North America holds the significant share in global dried soup market, due to rising number of dried soup vendor and investments by retailers in this segment. APEJ dried soup market is expected to project high CAGR during the forecast period, due to increasing population and rising disposable income of the consumers. There is a rise in investments in food processing segment in developing countries such as India and China. In Eastern Europe, Russia accounts for major share in dried soups market.

You can buy this report from here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/13207

Dried Soup Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global dried soup market are as follows:

Unilever Canada Inc. (Knorr)

Harmony House Foods, Inc.

J. Heinz Company, L.P.

McKenzie’s

Mother Earth Products

Cooke Tavern Soups

Frontier Soups

CAMPBELL COMPANY OF CANADA

Bear Creek Country Kitchens, LLC

John A. McDougall, M.D.

Harvest Right LLC

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology, and applications.

About us:

Persistence Market Research, as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com