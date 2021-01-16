Decorative Laminates Market –Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020| Top Players- fletcher building, omnova solutions inc., greenlam industries, merinolaminates

An excellent and precise market research report serves as a backbone for the business when it comes to thrive in the competition. Decorative laminates Market report offers a telescopic view of the competitive landscape to the client so that they can plan the strategies accordingly. This Global Decorative Laminates Market research report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. The report is presented to the clients with full commitment and best possible service is assured depending upon the requirements.

Decorative laminates market is expected to grow at a rate of 5.61% in the forecast period 2020 to 2027. Improvement in the texture and printing technology is expected to enhance the demand for the decorative laminates in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Decorative laminates are laminated items that are mainly used as surface materials for furniture or wall panels. They are mainly made of raw material such as overlays, adhesives, plastic resin, and wood substarte. These decorative laminates are widely used in application such as furniture, flooring wall, tabletops, and other.

Growth in the construction industry is expected to drive the market growth. Improvement in the standard of living of the people will also accelerate the market demand. This decorative laminate requires less maintenance and installation cost which is also expected to enhance the market. Increasing disposable income has encouraged people to spend money on home furniture’s and decors which will also enhance the market growth. Growing popularity of decorative interiors from gyms, sports clubs, convention centers and other which will also enhance the decorative laminates market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

On the other hand, volatility in the cost of the raw materials and high cost of the pressure decorative laminates will hamper the growth of the decorative laminates in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The major players covered in the decorative laminates market report are Fletcher Building, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Greenlam Industries, Merinolaminates., Wilsonart LLC., Archidply, FunderMax, Stylam Industries Limited, Heritage Laminate Surfaces., Timber Products Company, Tarkett, SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD., Cedar Decor Pvt Ltd., Formica, Kronoplus Limited, ATI Decorative Laminates, Royal Crown., Northern Laminates Private Limited (P). Ltd., Virgo Group, AICA Laminates India Pvt. Ltd, among other players domestic and global. Market Share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Decorative laminates market is segmented on the basis of raw material, type, application, end- users and product type. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

On the basis of raw material, the decorative laminates market is segmented into plastic resin, overlays, adhesives and wood substrate. Plastic resin is further divided into phenolic resin and melamine resin. Overlays segment of the decorative laminates market is segmented into saturating kraft paper, decorative paper, and vinyl film. Wood substrate segment is divided into particleboard, medium density board, and hardboard.

Decorative laminates market is segmented into general purpose, postforming, special products, and backer on the basis of type.

Application segment of the decorative laminates market is segmented into cabinets, furniture, flooring, wall panels, tabletops and countertops.

Decorative laminates market is also segmented on the basis of end users. The end- user segment is divided into residential, non- residential and transportation.

On the basis of product type, the decorative laminates market is segmented into low pressure laminates, paper, films and foils, high pressure laminates and edge banding.

• Middle East and Africa

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. By Component

7. Product Type

8. Delivery

9. Industry Type

10. Geography

11. Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

13. Related Reports

