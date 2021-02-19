Decorative Coatings Market: Trends and Operational Strategies 2020-2027| Top Business Competitors- PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company
Global Decorative Coatings Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 26.97 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 39.09 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased urbanization and industrialization worldwide. The overall spend on construction has increased which is expected to positively impact the decorative coatings market in the forecast period.
Major Market Players Covered in The Decorative Coatings Market Are:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the decorative coatings market are PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, NIPSEA GROUP, Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., Bayer AG, KCC CORPORATION, Jotun, Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Benjamin Moore & Co., Masco Corporation, DAW SE, The Arkema Group, Berger Paints India Limited, Cabot Corporation, Clariant, Eastman Chemical Company, Tikkurila, Cromology, HEMPEL A/S, Ashland, and RPM International Inc.
Global Decorative Coatings Market Scope and Segments
By Application
- Architectural
- Automotive
- Door Handles
- Push Buttons
- Trim Mouldings
- Wheels
- Lighting & Reflectors
- Others
- Domestic Appliances
- Home Equipment
- Sanitary Fixtures
- Cabinets
- Furniture
- Exterior Siding
- Faucets
- Window & Door
- Others
- Electronic Appliances
- Mobile Phones
- Headphones
- Watches
- Others
- Home Equipment
Regional Analysis
- Middle East and Africa
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Decorative Coatings Market:
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- Executive Summary
- Premium Insights
- By Component
- Product Type
- Delivery
- Industry Type
- Geography
- Company Landscape
- Company Profiles
- Related Reports
