Decorative Coatings Market– Research Report 2020-2027 With Global Revenue, Industry Share, Development Stages, and Landscape| Top Players- PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems Forecast to 2026

Global Decorative Coatings Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 26.97 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 39.09 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased urbanization and industrialization worldwide. The overall spend on construction has increased which is expected to positively impact the decorative coatings market in the forecast period.

Major Market Players Covered in The Decorative Coatings Market Are:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the decorative coatings market are PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, NIPSEA GROUP, Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., Bayer AG, KCC CORPORATION, Jotun, Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Benjamin Moore & Co., Masco Corporation, DAW SE, The Arkema Group, Berger Paints India Limited, Cabot Corporation, Clariant, Eastman Chemical Company, Tikkurila, Cromology, HEMPEL A/S, Ashland, and RPM International Inc.

Global Decorative Coatings Market Scope and Segments

By Application

Architectural

Automotive Door Handles Push Buttons Trim Mouldings Wheels Lighting & Reflectors Others

Domestic Appliances Home Equipment Sanitary Fixtures Cabinets Furniture Exterior Siding Faucets Window & Door Others Electronic Appliances Mobile Phones Headphones Watches Others



Based on regions, the Decorative Coatings Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Decorative Coatings Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Decorative Coatings market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Decorative Coatings Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Decorative Coatings

Chapter 4: Presenting Decorative Coatings Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Decorative Coatings market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

