Decorative Coatings Market Analysis: Industry Size, Share, Key Players, ROI Analysis, Trend and Forecast to 2027 | PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company

Decorative coatings market will grow at a rate of 4.70% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Rising growth of the construction industry is a vital factor driving the growth of decorative coatings market.Decorative coatings are the type of paint or coating materials which is used or applied for the enhancement of physical strength and aesthetic appeal of the surfaces they are applied to. They help in protection against corrosion, bacteria, moisture and even UV radiation. They are available in a number of different colours which makes the application of these coatings on the different sources appealing.

Top Players In Decorative Coatings Industry:

The major players covered in the decorative coatings market report are PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, NIPSEA GROUP, Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., Bayer AG, KCC CORPORATION, Jotun, Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Benjamin Moore & Co., Masco Corporation, DAW SE, The Arkema Group, Berger Paints India Limited, Cabot Corporation, Clariant, Eastman Chemical Company, Tikkurila, Cromology, HEMPEL A/S, Ashland, and RPM International Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

The Regions Covered in the Decorative Coatings Market Report are :

North America (US and Canada)

(US and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)

(UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

(Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

