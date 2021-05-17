Decline in Demand of Smart Irrigation Controller Market to Hinder Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period by 2025-Persistence Market Research

Understanding several aspects of smart irrigation, Persistence Market Research (PMR) has presented weighted insights on the global market for smart irrigation controllers in its new research report titled “Smart Irrigation Controllers: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)”. Various facets of the market have been studied and their respective magnitudes across regions in the globe that influence the global market’s growth are analyzed. Several trends, growth drivers, restraints and developments are covered in this analytical research report.

Emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Convergence of Multiple Functionalities to Contribute to Global Market Revenue Growth

IoT is the network of various devices embedded with sensors, electronics and software are connected and allows flow of information between these devices. IoT is gaining high traction across the globe as a large number of individuals are adopting IoT devices. Individuals can monitor and control various activities remotely with the help of smartphones. Smart irrigation has been benefitted with the advent of IoT thus pushing the growth of smart irrigation controllers market at a global level. In addition, apart from sprinkling management and management of watering schedules, several players are integrating various functionalities to make smart irrigation a single point of control for the respective application area. Lighting control is another feature that is being incorporated in smart irrigation controllers. The integration of various functionalities in smart irrigation controllers is expected to create huge opportunities in the coming years.

Growth of Smart Cities and the Need for Efficient Irrigation Systems to Fuel the Adoption of Smart Irrigation Controllers

Smart cities is the ongoing trend across various regions. Smart cities focus on use of smart gadgets in commercial as well as residential properties. The adoption of smart irrigation controllers is expected to increase in smart cities. Consequently, increasing growth of smart cities is expected to generate potential opportunities for players involved in smart irrigation controllers market. Few countries across the globe are characterized by extreme weather and cold temperatures. Irrigation system in such regions need to be highly efficient. Smart irrigation systems with advanced soil and weather sensors can deliver high efficiency as compared to conventional irrigation systems. The need for advanced irrigation systems is another factor pushing the growth of smart irrigation systems market.

“The global market for smart irrigation controllers is expected to reach a market value of over US$ 1,800 Mn by the end of the year of assessment from a value of around US$ 673 Mn in 2017. The global market is projected to expand at a stellar value CAGR of 13.3% throughout the period of assessment.” – Research Specialist – IT & Telecommunication, Persistence Market Research

Global Market for Smart Irrigation Controllers: Competitive Assessment

The research report on global smart irrigation controllers market has covered detailed analysis on various players operating in the market. Details such as company overview, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, developments, key strategies, key financials, market share and future expansion plans of key companies such as Hunter Industries, The Toro Company, Skydrop, Scotts Miracle-Gro, GreenIQ LTD., Galcon, Rachio, Inc., Rain Bird Corporation, HydroPoint Data Systems, Inc., and Weathermatic are covered in this research report.

