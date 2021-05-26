Decline in Demand of Hop Extracts Market to Hinder Revenue Growth During the Forecast Period by 2029-Persistence Market Research

Persistence Market Research (PMR) has published a report on the hops extract market, which includes the global industry analysis 2014-2018 and opportunity assessment 2019-2029. The report projects the global hops extract market to reach the revenues worth ~US$ 1.3 Bn by the end of 2019 and observe a modest growth outlook in long term.

According to the report, increasing adoption of new and high-end technology is contributing to the growth of the hops extract market through 2029. The demand for hops extract is increasing continuously and complex process of extraction increases turnaround time for hops extract. Adaptation of new technology will provide thrust to production process of hops extract, and help to fulfill the increasing demand for hops extract in 2019 and beyond.

A Multitude of Health Benefits Gaining Popularity for Hops Extract

Hops extract provides several health benefits to the consumers, which makes it a different and unique ingredient than others. Hops contain a unique polyphenol also known as a xanthohumol. This prenylflavonoid composite possesses as hydroxyl radical scavenging kinds of stuff, which produces several xanthohumol products that vary in level of purity in all kinds of food, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products. Hops extract are well known around the world for its use as a digestive and sedative benefit.

Previously being used as an ingredient in beer, hops were usually used as a medicinal herb by Americans and Europeans thus, people from these regions are highly aware of hops and hops extract is expected to drive the growth of hops extract market in both regions. Today’s consumers are highly aware about health and always curious to know the benefits of those ingredients used in their products. Thus, the manufacturers are enable to use healthy ingredient in the products, which is expected to fuel the market growth of hops extracts in forecasted period.

Hops Extract Remains a Priority for Brewers

According to the American Association of Wine Economists, beer is one of the most popular and consumed in a higher quantity in a key part of the world amongst other types of alcoholic beverages. Beer is wide produced alcoholic drink with a different taste, flavors and aromas. Hops extract play a key role in the production of beer, while brewing, hops extracts are used to reduce hot-side brew kettle foam creation during the boil. Besides, hops extract can be added for the bitterness, enhancing flavor and aroma, and also it can be added after completing the boiling process.

Hops extract can reduce vegetal and polyphenol flavor contribution in the beer products. Including these benefits, hops extract have a number of health benefits, it reduces effects of harmful ingredients from beer or any other alcoholic beverages. Hops extract are highly concentrated products that provide efficiency, convenience, stability, flexibility and consistency to brewers. Owing to all these benefits hops extract become essential and prime ingredients amongst beer manufacturers.

Organic hops extract is witnessing exponential demand from mature markets owing to the side-effects of artificial hops extract and the rising health concerns of consumers. According to the PMR report, consumers are getting aware of the hampering effects of chemical-based, conventional hops extract. Mature markets are demanding products with natural and organic ingredients and hence, manufacturers are forced to use natural hops extract in required processed food and beverage. On the other hand, the demand for artificial hops extract is remaining bullish in emerging markets, reveals the PMR research study.

