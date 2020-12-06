Decisive week for the Saxe-Anhalt coalition | Free press

Magdeburg / Berlin (dpa) – Will the black-red-green coalition of Saxony-Anhalt fall apart or can the deep rifts be overcome again? The first Kenyan alliance in Germany, which fell due to the increase in the radio license fee, faces a crucial week.

At the federal level, the SPD and the Greens on the one hand, and the CDU on the other, are putting pressure on their counterparts to move within the coalition in Magdeburg. CSU boss Markus Söder believes the sister party’s course is wrong there.

Parliamentary groups and coalition meetings are scheduled in Magdeburg on Mondays and Tuesdays. Prime Minister Reiner Haseloff (CDU) wants to campaign for an agreement between the coalition partners. An important preliminary decision is on Wednesday, when the state parliament’s media commission will vote on which ballot it recommends for the plenary vote a week later. The crux of the matter is dealing with the AfD, which, like the CDU, is rejecting the hike in the broadcast allowance that has already been negotiated by the state governments. Both parties together would have a majority.

The chairman of the regional broadcasting commission, Malu Dreyer, warned against a joint veto by the CDU and AfD against an increase in broadcast costs. “We in the rural family are very unanimous on this, if the CDU and AfD were to prevent the state media treaty, it would be a political violation of the dam,” Dreyer (SPD), Prime Minister of Rhineland-Palatinate, said. news agency.

If Saxony-Anhalt does not agree with the controversial state treaty and thus the contribution increases by 86 cents to 18.36 euros, it will be completely destroyed. All countries must reach an agreement by the end of the year. Blocked Saxony-Anhalt is expected to call broadcasters to the Federal Constitutional Court to sue the adjustment calculated by an independent party.

Haseloff absolutely wants to prevent his CDU from voting only with the AfD. And he absolutely wants to save the coalition against the backdrop of the troubled Corona crisis and has been as rigorous in rejecting minority governments as he is in relying on votes from the AfD. On the other hand, the Christian Democrats absolutely want to avoid falling over at the last minute in the upcoming election campaign.

CDU leader Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and Secretary General Paul Ziemiak had held the SPD and the Greens responsible. Haseloff made suggestions on how to maintain political stability, Kramp-Karrenbauer told the DPA. “The decision now rests particularly with the SPD and the Greens, who need to be aware of their political responsibility.” Ziemiak said to the “Magdeburger Volksstimme”: “In recent days, some have deliberately tried to push the CDU faction into the corner of the AfD, just because it adheres to the coalition agreement. I reject that firmly! It is very clear to the CDU that there is no collaboration with the AfD. “

Greens chairman Robert Habeck said, “The CDU leadership in the person of Ms. Kramp-Karrenbauer is implicitly calling on the Greens and the SPD to overthrow the Interstate Broadcasting Treaty,” he told ntv.de. And in view of the unanimous approval of the heads of state: “In doing so, she is stabbing her own prime minister”, who had supported the project.

Söder, as head of the sister party CSU, also urged the union in Saxony-Anhalt to give in. “To provide this phase for the AfD at 86 cents, I consider a wrong political decision,” said the Bavarian Prime Minister in Munich. Particularly in East Germany, one cannot be suspected of being dependent on the AfD. The AfD is about to split. “It is part of political wisdom and a forward-looking strategy not to stop this process.” From a Bavarian point of view, renegotiations on the temp compensation are also out of the question.

Schleswig-Holstein Prime Minister Daniel Günther also criticized the possible blockade in Saxony-Anhalt. The fact that the CDU parliamentary group there could envision working with the AfD would “make the whole thing worse,” he told the Süddeutsche Zeitung (weekend).

Günther positioned himself against CDU chairman applicant Friedrich Merz, who said that in times of the Corona you could see the premium rise critically. At the same time, Merz had advised separating the discussion about the contributions from the discussion about how to deal with the AfD. It is unimportant what opinion the AfD has on this.

CDU chairman Norbert Röttgen argued in the same direction in Berlin’s “Tagesspiegel” (Monday): “What the other parties ask and when cannot be decisive for us. And the Democratic parties should reach a consensus that the AfD should not play a decisive role in any parliamentary issue. “

After the departure of Holger Stahlknecht as interior minister and party leader, personal issues are also on the to-do list of the CDU of Saxony-Anhalt. Both follow-up questions remain unanswered. The state CDU will not immediately reorganize its summit, Secretary General Sven Schulze told the German news agency on Saturday. An interview had become known on Friday in which Stahlknecht had spoken about the possibility of a minority government. Prime Minister Haseloff then fired him and in the evening Stahlknecht also announced his retirement as CDU chief.