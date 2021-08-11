Decision on urgent AfD applications for vice president election | free press

According to the internal rules, all political groups are represented in the presidium. But the AfD failed the other parties with six candidates. What does Karlsruhe say about it?

Karlsruhe (dpa) – As the only parliamentary group in the German Bundestag, the AfD is not represented in the presidency in the election period coming to an end – the other parties had refused to give all candidates the required majority. Right?

The AfD referred the question to the Federal Constitutional Court. Today the Karlsruhe jury members will comment on this for the first time. You have decided on two urgent motions for resolutions and are publishing the resolutions.

The rules of procedure of the Bundestag provide that each political group has at least one vice-chairman. It also reads: “Whoever receives the votes of the majority of the members of the Bundestag is elected.” It had failed in the past four years with a total of six AfD MPs in the three possible ballots. Because many MPs from the other factions do not want the right-wing populists to be represented in the governing body of the Bundestag.

Bundestag chairman Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU) takes the position that there is no legal right to a deputy post. The Rules of Procedure only provide for a right to propose.

Second highest office in the state

The President of the Bundestag represents the Bundestag externally and holds the second highest office in the state in terms of protocol, ie comes before the Chancellor. Alternately with the deputies, he or she presides over the meetings and monitors the observance of parliamentary order.

The AfD has criticized the non-election of its candidates as an undemocratic act of exclusion. In Karlsruhe, the parliamentary group has started a so-called organ dispute against the Bundestag and wants to establish that its rights have been violated. With the urgency request submitted simultaneously, which is now under discussion, she wants to ensure that the Bundestag has to make “provisional procedural agreements” for the election of the Presidium (Az. 2 BvE 9/20). That would be particularly relevant for the new Bundestag, which will meet after the elections on September 26.

The second urgent request comes from AfD member Fabian Jacobi and is directed against Bundestag president Schäuble. It concerns an election proposal that Jacobi made in November 2019 and which has not been put to the vote (Az. 2 BvE 2/20).