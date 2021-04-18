Decision between Laschet and Söder – deadline expires | Free press

Berlin (AP) – The deputy chairman of the Union’s parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Carsten Linnemann (CDU), has warned against a vote against possible chancellor candidates Armin Laschet and Markus Söder in the parliamentary group.

“What we need now is a joint solution and not a vote in the parliamentary group. Otherwise, there is a risk of opening trenches that are difficult to refill, ”he told the Funke media group. Friedrich Merz had also warned about the scenario in advance.

The deadline set by CDU chairman Laschet and CSU boss Söder himself for an agreement in the power struggle for the candidacy for chancellor expires next Sunday. It was initially unclear whether the two rivals would find a solution in the evening or early Monday morning, or whether the union faction would ultimately have to decide on Tuesday. On Saturday it was said only from Union circles that Laschet and Söder were in good and constructive talks.

Last Sunday, both Laschet and Söder agreed to accept the candidacy for chancellor. On Monday, the top organs of the CDU and CSU each stood behind their party leaders. On Tuesday, both appeared in the parliamentary group, where there were dozens of requests to speak – according to participants more in favor of Söders than for Laschet. Both then promised to meet by the end of the week.

While the CSU Söder is firmly behind, the situation in the large sister party is much more heterogeneous. Recently, CDU politicians also spoke out for Laschet, but also for Söder.

The CDA Laschet employee wing supports this. CDA boss Karl-Josef Laumann, who is also Minister of Social Affairs in Laschet’s cabinet in North Rhine-Westphalia, told “Bild am Sonntag”: “Armin Laschet is the right candidate for chancellor of the Union because he is a “The politics of the center embodies. and the balance. You can rely on him, he keeps his word. That is not entirely unimportant in politics.”

The president of the CDU’s senior union, Otto Wulff, has also been behind the CDU boss. “I don’t believe in making politics based on everyday opinions or choosing the candidate for chancellor after the polls,” said Wulff of the German news agency in Berlin. “We have to act out of conviction. And the CDU governing bodies, like me, are convinced that Laschet is the right candidate for Chancellor of the Union. “

Laschet has «the important talent to integrate. Not only in the party, but also among the people in the country ”, says Wulff. “And that seems to me to be one of the most important tasks we are currently facing: corona crisis, climate change, social cohesion.”

North Rhine-Westphalian CDU politician Dennis Radtke warned Söder to finally let Laschet go first – otherwise the CDU could establish a regional association in CSU’s home country of Bavaria. “If Söder wants to enforce the candidacy for chancellor, if he wants to destroy the CDU, then the creation of the CDU in Bavaria should no longer be a taboo,” Radtke told the ZDF capital studio on Saturday. The 41-year-old European parliamentarian from Bochum is deputy federal chairman of the CDA and a member of the government of the North Rhine-Westphalian CDU, of which Laschet is also a member.

It has been true for decades that the CDU and CSU do not want to compete with each other. The CSU does not participate in elections outside Bavaria, the CDU is not active in Bavaria.

However, the CDU state chairman of Thuringia, Christian Hirte, spoke indirectly in favor of Söder in view of the survey figures. Laschet and Söder were instructed by the party organs and the parliamentary group to reach an agreement. “The desire among the majority of voters and the CDU is clear,” he said.

SPD group leader Rolf Mützenich accused the Union of neglecting corona policy during the debate over the candidacy for chancellor. The “Bild am Sonntag” he said, “It is really shocking what our coalition partner is up to. Day after day, the CDU and CSU foolishly mess with their internal dispute over power and vanity instead of worrying about the important things. “