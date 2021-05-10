deciphered the end of the Netflix series

You must have heard about the Jupiter’s Legacy series in the past few days, and with good reason! The series includes Netflix’s top 10 trends and wanted to compete not only with The Boys series, but also with Amazon Prime’s Invincible series. Today we decided to go back to the end of the series, which deserves an additional explanation.

Warning: This article has a lot of loot related to the entire Jupiter’s Legacy series. Make sure you’ve finished the series before reading any further.

Jupiter’s Legacy Series

The Jupiter’s Legacy series on Netflix was released on May 7, 2021 and is still discussed in France, but also abroad. The latter has eight episodes, and the last one in particular seemed to wow fans.

If the rhythm of the series is very specific (since one episode is only about 10 pages of the comic, expanding the plot and pushing the script to its limits), episode 8 of the series (it’s the final episode) ends with an unexpected twist that we absolutely had to explain here.

The end of the series explained

If you’ve watched the entire series, here’s what you must have noticed: During the eight episodes of the series, tiny seeds are planted to germinate an idea, which is that George Hutchence is the ultimate antagonist of this whole story. The series actually treats Hutchence as a supervillain named Skyfox, the villain of Jupiter’s legacy.

However, the show’s real villain is Walter, Sheldon’s brother, who goes by the pseudonym Brainwave. Walter has the ability to trap people in their own mental space. When Walter meets Blackstar (at Supermax), he tortures him to find out where Skyfox is. This is a first hint of Walter’s true nature, though it’s mostly revealed at the end of the series. We learn that it was Walter who created a clone of Blackstar and released it from custody. What is Walter’s main goal? Well, the latter is trying to preside over the Union, but also to separate Sheldon from the rest of his family. The enemy to be eliminated was therefore not Skyfox from the start, but Walter.

Regarding the character of Blackstar, the doubt at the end of this first season is permissible as it is not known whether Sheldon could really have killed him if Petra hadn’t intervened. Episode 8 therefore reveals a final twist and also brings with it some additional elements that could tip the balance for a second season if Netflix so decides. And would you like to discover a second season of Jupiter’s legacy for your part? We’ll let you answer our survey as well as in the comment area! And if you already think you haven’t got anything hot to eat on Netflix, you can always check out what’s new for June on the platform.