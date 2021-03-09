Debt Collection Software Market 2021 comprehensive Insights – Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS), CGI Inc., Fair, Isaac and Company (FICO), TransUnion LLC

The Debt Collection Software Market report includes an overview, which interprets value chain structure, industrial environment, regional analysis, applications, types market size, and forecast. The report is integrated with imperative insights on the market which will support the clients to make precise business decisions. The report incorporates data regarding the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario, and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities, and the threats encountered by key players during the forecast period of 2021-2025. This is the latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. The market for debt collection software is expected to register a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Debt Collection Software Market: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS), CGI Inc., Fair, Isaac and Company (FICO), TransUnion LLC, Pegasystems Inc., Temenos AG, Intellect Design Arena, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd, Chetu Inc., AMEYO, EXUS, KuhleKT Pty Ltd and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– In May 2020, Chetu, a leading developer of custom software solutions, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie Award in the Founding Team of the Year category for the 18th Annual American Business Awards. More than 3,600 nominations from organizations of all sizes and various industries were submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories.

– In April 2020, Financial technology leader FIS announced that FIS Ventures, the newly created corporate venture investment division of FIS, has launched an effort to invest a target of USD 150 million in promising fintech startups over the next three years with a focus on emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, digital enablement and automation, data and analytics, security and privacy, distributed ledger technology, and financial inclusion.

Key Market Trends:

– Debt collection software offers various features, like customer segmentation based on collection scenarios, automated customer reminders, email and letters, streamlined communication with clients, suitable payment plans, transaction management, commission management, compliance management, invoice management, payment, and others resulting in reduced human intervention and automation of redundant tasks. This has led to higher efficiency operations and a lowering of the excessive cost incurred due to these processes, thus increasing the market growth of debt collection software in the market.

– Cloud computing technology is becoming mainstream, and the seamless connectivity provided by the cloud is making it accessible and is also increasing the ease of sharing data and applications. According to the Right Scales annual State of the Cloud Report 2019, 91% of businesses use public cloud, and 72% use a private one. Most enterprises use both options, with 69% of them opting for the hybrid cloud solution. Hence, the advent of cloud technology is also boosting the growth of the market.

Regional Analysis For Debt Collection Software Market:

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Debt Collection Software Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

