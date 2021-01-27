Debt Collection Software Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Demand, Growth, Technology Trends, Key Findings And Forecasts By 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Debt Collection Software Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Debt Collection Software industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Debt Collection Software Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global debt collection software market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 8.97% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Advancement in technology to make collection process effective and exploration of digital strategies to roll out collection service faster are the factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Debt Collection Software Market

Debt collection software is software which is specially designed to manage the streamlines recovery purposes and debt collection. This software usually consists of report- printing function, debt analyser and other. There main function is provides customer with secure payment process and convenience. It is very beneficial for the business as well as they help them to solve problems related to the debt. They also have the ability to provide collector with payment utilities, workflow management, compliance software, workflow management and other.

Market Drivers:

Rising automation in debt collection process will drive the market growth

Increasing demand for self- service payment model acts as a market driver

Growing prevalence of integrated debt collection software will also propel this market growth

Increasing need to increase debt recovery rates and reduce bad debts by managing different debt categories is another factor uplifting the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Insufficiency of legacy system will restrict the growth of this market

High maintenance and investment cost of this software also hinders the market growth

Segmentation: Global Debt Collection Software Market

By Component

Software

Services Consulting Integration and Implementation Training and Support



By Organization Type

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Deployment Type

On-Premises

Cloud

By User Type

Financial Institutions

Collection Agencies

Healthcare, Government

Telecom and Utilities

Other

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Pacific Collection Group announced the launch of their new online hosted debt collection software which is specially designed so they can maximize collector efficiency. This new software doesn’t require any high learning curve and is very useful as they can complete different debt collection requirement

In October 2018, Katabat announced the launch of Katabat Engage which has the ability to provide data driver data collection which is equipped by machine learning. Karabat Engage allows lenders to conduct tailored email and text message collection and continually adjust customer service and reaction policies. This new product also has the ability decrease operating cost, enhance contact rates, and provide better services to the customers

Competitive Analysis

Global debt collection software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of debt collection software market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global debt collection software market are CGI Inc., Experian Information Solutions, Inc, FIS, Fair Isaac Corporation, TransUnion LLC, Chetu Inc., Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., Temenos Headquarters SA, AMEYO, Katabat, Comtronic Systems, LLC, A4dable Software., Totality Software, Inc., Advantage Software Factory SRL, Quantrax Corporation, Inc., Sentinel Development Solutions, Inc., Scorto, Inc., DebtCol Software., among others

The Debt Collection Software market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Debt Collection Software market.

Prominent players in the market are predicted to face tough competition from the new entrants. However, some of the key players are targeting to acquire the startup companies in order to maintain their dominance in the global market. For a detailed analysis of key companies, their strengths, weaknesses, threats, and opportunities are measured in the report by using industry-standard tools such as the SWOT analysis. Regional coverage of key companies is covered in the report to measure their dominance. Key manufacturers of Debt Collection Software market are focusing on introducing new products to meet the needs of the patrons. The feasibility of new products is also measured by using industry-standard tools.

Key companies are increasing their investments in research and development activities for the discovery of new products. There has also been a rise in the government funding for the introduction of new Debt Collection Software market. These factors have benefited the growth of the global market for Debt Collection Software. Going forward, key companies are predicted to benefit from the new product launches and the adoption of technological advancements. Technical advancements have benefited many industries and the global industry is not an exception.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2021

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Global Debt Collection Software market by product

Comparison by product

Market opportunity by product

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Global Debt Collection Software market by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Global Debt Collection Software market by offline distribution channel

Global Debt Collection Software market by online distribution channel

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global Debt Collection Software market by end-user

Comparison by end-user

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global licensed Debt Collection Software market by geography

Regional comparison

Licensed Debt Collection Software market in Americas

Licensed Debt Collection Software market in EMEA

Licensed Debt Collection Software market in APAC

Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

