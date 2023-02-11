Debbie Wasserman Schultz Gives Fox News Analyst A Harsh Lesson On Opinion vs. Fact

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.) grilled a Fox Information authorized analyst for sharing “pure conjecture” throughout a listening to for the Home’s new Weaponization of the Federal Authorities committee.

Jonathan Turley, a GOP-called witnesses, spoke Thursday concerning the “Twitter Information,” or inner details about the platform that CEO Elon Musk supplied to journalists — however Wasserman Schultz wasn’t shopping for that he had any “distinctive data” concerning the social media large.

“Do you’ve gotten any formal relationship with the corporate?” she requested.

“No, I simply have an account,” replied Turley, an lawyer and George Washington College legislation professor who has provided numerous confusing takes on Fox Information over the previous yr. He later added that his data of Twitter didn’t transcend the Twitter Information and what he’s learn within the media.

“So primarily your responses to the questions right here as we speak had been your personal opinion and pure conjecture,” Wasserman Schultz mentioned.

“You mentioned that you simply don’t have any particular or distinctive data of Twitter, however you spoke as for those who did. … And so that is solely simply your opinion, would you say, as a Twitter account person?”

“No, I come to present authorized evaluation based mostly on details which can be within the public area,” responded Turley.

“‘Authorized evaluation’ is one other phrase for ‘opinion,’” Wasserman Schultz shot again.

Watch the alternate under.

Turley tried to defend himself throughout Fox Information host Sean Hannity’s program Friday, however Twitter customers had been fast to roast the authorized analyst.

