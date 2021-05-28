Debate over vaccinations for children grows | free press

Berlin (dpa) – Ahead of the EU drugs authority EMA’s decision to approve a corona vaccine for children, the debate over the consequences is turning more violent.

Federal Family Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) demanded that children and young people should fully participate in the first steps of the lockdown. Vaccination should not play a role. The Association of Education and Education (VBE) demanded that parents be well informed and then be able to make their own decisions.

“In the first place, pediatricians and general practitioners are the authorized contact persons,” says VBE chairman Udo Beckmann of the German news agency in Berlin. “In addition, there should never be any doubt that the right to decide whether or not an individual child should be vaccinated rests solely with the parents.”

EMA decides on vaccination for children

The EU Medicines Agency (EMA) wants to decide whether a corona vaccination is already possible for children in the European Union. The relevant committee of experts will hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss the approval of the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine for children aged 12 years and older. So far, it has been approved for ages 16 and over in the EU.

On Thursday, the federal and state governments ruled that children aged 12 and older in Germany may be vaccinated against corona from June 7, provided the EU authority gives the green light. On June 7, the priority setting should generally be lifted in this country so that children aged 12 to 16 can try to get an appointment, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) announced.

However, it is no longer the intention for the federal states to receive additional vaccination doses for children and young people. According to the resolution of the state, resident doctors in particular should be eligible for vaccinations. Merkel emphasized that there should also be no indirect coercion.

Lambrecht said that children’s participation in social life should not depend on whether or not they are vaccinated. “That should apply to participation in face-to-face classes, but also to leisure activities such as going to the pool or going on vacation.” Together with their parents, the children must be able to make a responsible and voluntary decision based on extensive and well-substantiated information.

Critics warn against too much euphoria

The Education and Education Association accused the government of fueling expectations before the vaccination summit that could not be met. It was good that the state consultations had made that clear, Beckmann said. Here it became clear: “There will be no additional vaccination quotas.”

Beckmann said: “We understand the euphoria because the vaccination promises normalcy. But to always take the second step before the first and fable about vaccination vehicles for schools, even before the vaccine is approved for this age group, let alone recommended by the responsible vaccination commission, is tantamount to negligent cheating.”

The German Teachers’ Association also reacted with disappointment. It is doubtful whether the resolutions will have a significant positive effect on school activities in the next school year, said association head Heinz-Peter Meidinger of the editorial network Germany (RND).

The EMA wants to announce the result of its deliberations on the approval of the Biontech vaccine in Amsterdam today. The Permanent Vaccination Commission (Stiko) in Germany wants to take the time with its advice, because the data on side effects in children are still too meager in their eyes. She has indicated that she may only recommend vaccination for previously ill children.

Medical President Klaus Reinhardt supported this approach: “Data on the risks and benefits of a possible corona vaccination for children and adolescents are currently so insufficient that no recommendation can be made,” he told the Rheinische Post.

Intensive care doctors demanded that the vaccine, which is still scarce, be used mainly in adults, as they have a higher risk of serious disease progression. “Children often become asymptomatically or harmlessly ill and therefore currently have no urgent indication for a vaccination when vaccine capacity is scarce,” said Florian Hoffmann, the general secretary of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine (DIVI), the Funke newspapers. .

Not everyone trusts childhood vaccinations

In Germany, only about half of families want to have their children vaccinated against the corona virus. This is apparent from a representative survey by the opinion research institute Civey commissioned by the “Augsburger Allgemeine” (Friday). According to this data, 51 percent of those surveyed with children living in the household are in favor of vaccinating their offspring, while 40 percent of legal guardians are currently against vaccinating their children. The rest were undecided.