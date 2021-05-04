Debate on rights for vaccinated people: decision pending | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The planned nationwide repeal of certain freedom restrictions for people fully vaccinated against Corona continues to spark controversial discussions.

The police union (GdP) is demanding forgery-resistant documents that recovered and vaccinated persons could show during checks. Civil servants argued for further testing of vaccinated people for the coronavirus, for example upon entry into Germany. Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow (left) criticized the federal government’s plans as opaque and confusing.

It is about a national regulation on the return of rights to vaccinated and convalescing people. According to information from the German news agency, the Union and the SPD agreed on Monday that the corresponding changes should be decided on Thursday in the Bundestag and Friday in the Bundesrat if the federal states participate. On Wednesday, a formal decision must first be made in the federal cabinet. Many states already have rules in place to withdraw restrictions for vaccinated people.

CDU health expert Karin Maag told the editorial network Germany that the parliamentary group of the Union essentially supported the proposals of Federal Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD).

On the one hand, the aim is to ensure that vaccinated and convalescent people are legally equated with people who have tested negative. Vaccinated and convalescent people should also be able to go to shops, zoos, or hairdressers without prior testing. In addition, the contact restrictions and exit restrictions should be relaxed or lifted for them as well. They don’t need to be quarantined after traveling – unless they come from a virus variant area. The obligation to wear a mask in certain places and the distance requirement in public spaces must continue to apply to everyone.

The president of the Federal Association of Physicians of the GGD, Ute Teichert, told the newspapers of the Funke media group: “It would be fatal if vaccinated and convalescent persons were released from all testing obligations, for example when entering the country.” She explained, “Without extensive testing, we lose track of what is happening with the infection, especially when it comes to virus variants.” Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) had announced that in the future, upon entry into Germany, a full vaccination certificate should be sufficient rather than a test.

The Deputy Chairman of the GdP, Jörg Radek, said in the ARD “Nachtmagazin” in view of police checks that the planned regulation should clearly indicate to whom what should apply. It must also be clear which papers people must have with them when it comes to Corona. More than 28 percent of citizens in Germany have now been vaccinated against Corona at least once, the Robert Koch Institute announced on Monday afternoon. So far, eight percent of the population has full vaccination protection.

Ramelow, the head of government of Thuringia, criticized the federal government’s plans in the “Rheinische Post”, saying, “I still don’t know what exactly the federal legislator wants to regulate.” Aside from the public debate sparked by “campaigning politicians,” he is not yet aware of any clear submission of the federal government. The current debate is causing a lot of confusion in society, according to the prime minister.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach expects an exponential drop in the number of corona infections in mid or late May. He told the website merkur.de: “Current corona figures so far are due to the working emergency brake and not vaccination. That will not change until the quota of those who are vaccinated for the first time is between 40 and 60 percent. “Germany is ready from the third or fourth week of May.

District assembly chairman Reinhard Sager called for early vaccination of young people. “We see that younger people have been showing solidarity for a long time, especially to protect the elderly,” he told the Funke media group newspapers. “That’s why they should be offered a vaccination as soon as possible.” Human geneticist Wolfram Henn, a member of the German Ethics Council, told the Berliner Zeitung that it was time to take a look at the people most affected by the limitations of their chances in life. Children and adolescents should be the next priority group before vaccination comes to everyone.