Debate on easing for vaccinated people continues | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Following the deliberations of the federal and state governments at the vaccination summit, the federal cabinet should introduce rules in the coming week on possible simplifications for corona vaccination.

The Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of the Interior want to introduce a regulation that the Bundestag and the Bundesrat must pass, as government spokesman Steffen Seibert said. In Bavaria and Hesse, those who have been fully vaccinated and those with negative tests will be treated equally in the future. Meanwhile, many municipalities and districts are not discussing possible easements quickly enough at the federal level. According to a recent survey, a majority of people in Germany support corona relaxation in favor of those who have been fully vaccinated.

The state of Bavaria acted today. As of Wednesday, fully vaccinated people in the Free State who tested negative will be treated in the same way as the Munich cabinet decided. This means that vaccinated people with full vaccine protection do not need to show a negative corona test when visiting the hairdresser. However, privileges such as access to currently closed facilities, such as swimming pools, are not provided. Hesse’s Prime Minister Volker Bouffier (CDU) said Corona regulations in his country have already been amended accordingly. The people there no longer need a test from 14 days after the full vaccination, for example for a visit to the hairdresser.

Meanwhile, many municipalities and districts criticized the lack of speed in the discussion at the federal level. For example, the general director of the Association of Cities and Municipalities, Gerd Landsberg, regretted in the “Rheinische Post” that “no final agreement had been reached on the lifting of restrictions on fundamental rights”. The district council also criticized the fact that the state round had not produced a clear result.

In a survey by opinion research institute YouGov, 56 percent of those polled said they would be in favor of giving people who have been fully vaccinated against Corona in Germany more freedom again. 36 percent rejected this “somewhat” or “completely”. 8 percent did not provide any information. For the representative survey, 1138 people aged 18 and older in Germany were interviewed on April 26.

In view of the increasing supply of vaccines, Merkel reaffirmed her promise after the summit to make a vaccination offer to all citizens by the end of the summer of September 21. By June at the latest, it should be possible to make corona vaccination appointments for everyone in Germany – without the previous prioritization with a fixed order. “That does not mean that everyone can be vaccinated right away,” Merkel emphasizes. “But then anyone can try to get a vaccination appointment, and they get it according to the stock.”

According to figures from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), 23.9 percent of German citizens have now received at least one first vaccination, 7.3 percent have been fully vaccinated. Health Minister Spahn assumes that one in three people in Germany received their first vaccination in the course of May. According to the RKI, about 29.9 million cans had been delivered on Sunday. Monday had dropped 86.6 percent of it.

Patient advocates criticized the debate over the release of corona vaccinations to everyone as premature and with dire consequences. “Talking about it today is nothing more than throwing sand in people’s eyes,” said the board of the German Patient Protection Foundation Eugen Brysch, the German news agency. There is also a lack of vaccine.

General practitioners and vaccination centers would be “bombarded” with many requests from people who want to be vaccinated. More and more people are pushing for their alleged rights and urging an immediate vaccination. Given the inadequacy of vaccines, it causes frustration for both those who have been vaccinated and those who want to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

The Greens and the FDP criticized the deliberations of the federal and state governments over the inclusion of occupational physicians in the vaccination campaign. “In order for the vaccination campaign to develop faster in the coming weeks with better availability of vaccines, there should have been clear commitments and preparations today for the early involvement of the more than 10,000 occupational physicians,” said Green Parliamentary Leader Katrin Göring- Eckardt the newspapers of the Funke media group. FDP leader Christian Lindner added, “You must join the vaccination campaign as soon as possible. Otherwise, there is a risk that the vaccine will be dumped in the future, although the demand for vaccinations is high. “