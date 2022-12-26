Monday, December 26, 2022
Death Stranding 2 is allegedly coming in 2024 (Image via Kojima Productions)
Death Stranding 2 release date leaked for PlayStation 5

Rupali Gupta

The hotly-anticipated Demise Stranding 2 lastly obtained its official affirmation on the yr’s The Sport Awards present with Hideo Kojima himself in attendance. The online game auteur got here up on stage after the reveal trailer to speak concerning the title. Whereas no launch date has been revealed, a current leak shared on ResetEra has supplied a touch on when the sequel will arrive on PlayStation 5.

Demise Stranding 2 is reportedly going to reach in two years’ time, based on a leaked picture shared on ResetEra

The sequel to the 2019 action-adventure title from Hideo Kojima is reportedly coming in 2024, based on a picture doing the rounds on social media. Shared on ResetEra, one of many largest gaming boards, the picture supplied beneath is a screenshot included within the publish that includes a take a look at the Artwork Station profile of Frank Aliberti, Senior Artist for PlayStation Studios Visible Arts.

Death Stranding 2 is allegedly coming in 2024 (Image via ResetEra/Angie)
Demise Stranding 2 is allegedly coming in 2024 (Picture by way of ResetEra/Angie)

Three titles are seen within the image, with the primary being of the sequel to Kojima’s strand title. The field artwork picture options Fragile holding a child near herself with an ominous crimson gentle shining upon her. The phrase “DS2” could be seen with the phrase PS5 written on high. One can even be fast to notice that the discharge interval of the long-awaited sequel is ready for 2024.

Rupali Gupta

Rupali is a US born travel freak, she loves to explore world with her beautiful pics capturing ability. In rest of her free time, she loves to write blogs. For now She is permanent editor at Mccourier.com

