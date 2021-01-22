Death Note and Tokyo Ghoul targeted by the Russian authorities

Here is some very bad news for Russian anime fans. Indeed, a St. Petersburg-based court has decided to ban the broadcast of several animes in the country, including the legendary death note. The reason for this is as follows: The judiciary fears that young people could reproduce acts of violence in real life.

3 Anime in Russian Landmarks

The trial took place on Wednesday January 21st and involves the following works: Death Note, Tokyo Ghoul and Inuyashiki. The news comes from the Moscow Times. According to the newspaper, the court had confirmed that “all consequences include cruelty, murder and violence”. Episodes were screened during the session to support the arguments put forward. In December, around fifty Russian anime outlets were also the subject of five law enforcement actions. On that occasion, prosecutors called for the removal of Naruto, Elfen Lied and Interspecies Reiewers, but their fate has not yet been decided.

Death Note and Inuyashiki are banned from two distribution platforms while the Tokyo Ghoul ban affects only one. Only informed websites are affected by this censorship. It is therefore certain that new locations will emerge to circumvent the ban. No national ban has been imposed on this anime. However, the Russian censorship agency Roskomnadzor could go further and ban the affected works across the country. Case continues.

a print that is not from yesterday

According to a specialist from the St. Petersburg Academy of Postgraduate Pedagogical Education, Death Note would be “potentially dangerous to a modern child.” After the suicide of a 14-year-old girl, the Ural District Parents’ Association appealed to President Vladimir Poutin in 2013 to stop the distribution of manga and its derivatives. Even if this issue takes on a social rather than an isolated aspect, investigators still made a decision to focus on the 4 volumes of the Manga Death Note that can be found in his store.