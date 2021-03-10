“Dealer” is the new Netflix thriller series (fast-paced and full of suspense)

A team of filmmakers enters a troubled neighborhood to record a video clip. But they end in a bloody gang war.

The found footage format has been used extensively in the cinema over the years – especially for telling horror stories. “The Blair Witch Project” was a phenomenon in 1999, “Cannibal Holocaust” became a controversial cult film after its premiere in 1980.

There was also “Paranormal Activity”, “[Rec]”,“ Grave Encounters ”or“ Codename: Cloverfield ”. And the found footage genre was still used in other types of narrative, including the teen comedy Project X: Out of Control.

Starting this Wednesday March 10th, there is a new series that uses this format to tell a story. “Dealer” is a fast-paced French thriller, ten episodes of which are now available on Netflix.

Unlike other legendary productions, it does not use images that were recorded on VHS or captured by a surveillance system. This could be a lot harder considering it’s a ten episode series rather than a feature film.

In other words, the images here are of high quality, as if they were – and certainly were – captured by a modern high-definition camera. Nevertheless, the typically hectic and exciting pace of this format is present in “Dealer”.

This is the story of a video director, Franck – and his cameraman – who goes to a troubled neighborhood in the south of France to record a video. The artist is Tony, a charismatic but highly unpredictable drug dealer who wants to join the hip-hop movement and pursue a career in rap.

The aim was to photograph as much as possible, to take raw images of the world of drug trafficking, to understand how the subtleties work and to depict this environment.

However, when in this neighborhood the two professionals – armed with cameras in hand – face a bloody and very dangerous war between rival gangs. And in between they have to fight for survival and face the various dangers there.

The series was directed by Ange Basterga and Nicolas Lopez and written by the same duo together with Nicolas Peufaillit. The cast includes names such as Abdramane Diakite, Mohamed Boudouh, Sébastien Houbani and Idir Azougli.

Click the gallery to find out more about the series, which will hit TV and streaming platforms this March.