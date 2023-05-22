Deal Is Reached to Keep Colorado River From Going Dry, for Now

Arizona, California and Nevada have agreed to take much less water from the drought-strained Colorado River, a breakthrough settlement that, for now, retains the river from falling so low that it might jeopardize water provide for main Western cities like Phoenix and Los Angeles in addition to for a few of America’s most efficient farmland.

The settlement, introduced Monday, requires the federal authorities to pay about $1.2 billion to irrigation districts, cities and Native American tribes within the three states in the event that they briefly use much less water. The states have additionally agreed to make further cuts past that quantity to generate the entire reductions wanted to guard the collapse of the river.

Taken collectively, these reductions would quantity to about 13 p.c of the entire water use within the decrease Colorado Basin — among the many most aggressive ever skilled within the area, and more likely to require important water restrictions for residential and agriculture makes use of.

The Colorado River provides ingesting water to 40 million People in seven states in addition to a part of Mexico and irrigates 5.5 million acres of farmland. The electrical energy generated by dams on the river’s two foremost reservoirs, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, powers hundreds of thousands of houses and companies.