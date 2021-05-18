Deadpool turns 30 and returns for the occasion with a big surprise

To mark Deadpool’s 30th anniversary, Marvel Comics has officially announced the release of an anthological miniseries on Deadpool. The model will be the same as for Wolverine and Carnage, “Black, White & Blood”.

3 creative teams for the first edition

The anthology “Deadpool: Black, White & Blood” consists of five editions, which themselves contain three short stories. A new creative team is formed for each issue.

The first consists of:

Ed Brisson (Iron Fist, Old Man Logan) and Whilce Portacio are responsible for the first story to evoke Deadpool’s love story for actress Bea Arthur. The second story was Tom Taylor (Injustice, DCeased) and Phil Noto (Cable), who will speak for a few pages by Gabby Kinney. Famous cartoonist James Stokoe (Orc Stain, Orphan, and the Five Beasts) flies alone to write the final story of the first issue.

“Deadpool: Black, White & Blood” are three bloody stories of violence and disorder led by Marvel’s hilarious mercenary, the only one, Deadpool himself.

Ed Brisson spoke about this project and his collaboration with Whilce Portacio:

“As for the story, I finally had to get a Deadpool story down on paper that I had in the back of my mind for almost a decade, which was pretty exciting. Deadpool cursed the streaming platforms and regretted the disappearance of video clubs and invading a foreign land, all on behalf of Bea Arthur. Having Whilce Portacio as a cartoonist is a dream come true. I’ve been a fan of his since he started in the industry, and I can check one more box off my list of goals. “

The first issue of “Deadpool: Black, White & Blood” is slated for release on August 21 of this year. While you wait for the release, you can already discover Adam Kubert’s first cover.