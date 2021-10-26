Deadpool could have become Batman

Batman is from DC Comics. Deadpool comes from the Marvel Universe. The first dresses entirely in black and only goes out when it gets dark, the second approaches a blinding red and never goes unnoticed, always fighting against its own madness. A priori, these two superheroes have nothing in common. However, one particular event brings them together, suggesting that Batman and Deadpool may have been completely different men.

Wade Wilson’s new beginning

Long before he became Deadpool, Wade Wilson was a member of a secret organization. After experiments on him in “Department K”, his famous ability to regenerate was ascribed to him. If this enabled him to heal, it was especially after a long period of abuse and torture of all kinds. He fled since he became cancerous and moved into a small apartment. But more than a beginning of freedom, it is a complete questioning that forced itself on the character who had to find a new meaning in his life.

Some time after his escape from Division K, he now works as a government killer, but spends most of his time wondering what will become of him in hopes of finding new meaning in his life. In the comics Deadpool # 36, he’s at home here one evening, killing time in front of his television. When suddenly a bat crashes into his living room after going through the window.

If obviously the sharpest minds make the connection to Batman’s animal emblem, it’s actually much more than that: this scene actually refers directly to a passage from Batman: Year One, a 1987 comic book.

When Batman waves to Deadpool

In Batman: Year One we discover a Bruce Wayne who has just put himself in Batman’s position and is having difficulty taking on his responsibilities. Therefore, he returns to his badly injured villa at the gates of death and turns to his deceased father. Great atmosphere. Then he asks her to send him a sign and a bat comes through the window. Fountain…

This event urges Bruce Wayne not to give up by asking Alfred to heal him, which will allow him to truly become THE Batman (name of the next hugely promising film about the hero) that we know today. . So if more or less the same thing happens to Wade Wilson, let’s imagine that it will be a click for him to finally find meaning in his life. But no: even though he says “it is an omen, it is necessarily one,” he does not come out of his torpor.

Instead, like any sane person (no), he decides to eat the bat for dinner. Logic. But this passage still marks the beginning of a development for the character who will then decide to sell his hired killer services to the highest bidder, many years before he finally decides to become the superhero I now know as Deadpool, and who can? Well, never to be played by Ryan Reynolds in the cinema.