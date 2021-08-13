Deadly Sea Border: Exploring Tragic Escapes from the GDR | free press

Greifswald (dpa) – Anita Krätzner-Ebert was working on her dissertation on history in 2008 when she came across a name she couldn’t let go of soon: Lilli Gruner was mentioned in files in 1961 as a student at the University of Rostock.

In 1962 the name was crossed out in all student documents. “Next to it it says: Leave the GDR”, Krätzner-Ebert remembers.

What is actually hidden behind this message, the now PhD student learned from Stasi files, among other things. At the end of August 1962, Lilli wanted to flee the GDR with her brother Peter in a dinghy from the coast of Mecklenburg. In early September of the same year, her body was found floating off Pelzerhaken in Schleswig-Holstein, her brother was never found. Krätzner-Ebert wrote a book about the siblings. “They were just two very desperate young people.”

More than 100 escapes across the Baltic Sea resulting in death

The work of a research group at the University of Greifswald makes it clear that this is not an individual fate. Her team has currently confirmed 112 deadly escapes across the Baltic Sea, Merete Peetz said. She is a research assistant on the Baltic Sea Escape Deaths project. In addition, there are 70 to 100 cases where it can be assumed that these are fatal escape attempts.

The five-member team led by Hubertus Buchstein has set itself the goal of obtaining as complete a picture as possible of deadly GDR escapes across the Baltic Sea. To that end, they not only investigate reports of known escapes, but also scour records for bodies of water to uncover previously unknown escape attempts.

“The exodus from the countryside has been researched fairly well,” said Henning Hochstein, also a research associate on the project. As for the Baltic Sea escapes, it is the first attempt at a scientific analysis. Before that, there were only private initiatives. The research group uses their work, but the cases are again scientifically checked.

Sometimes Hochstein at work has to put down his pen and take a deep breath, as he says. An attempt to reconstruct a case is automatically accompanied by sympathy. For example, in cases where relatives had to see their loved ones drown. “It’s not easy,” Peetz also says.

The investigators have also included the Gruner case on their list. The Gruners were actually exemplary GDR citizens who had no intention of fleeing. There had been escapes among her friends, so the Stasi questioned her and wanted her to work together.

In the end, sister and brother saw escape only as a way out. Many of the escape victims had a similar experience, Peetz explains. Many were forced to flee only through an attempted recruitment by the Stasi. He was impressed that people would rather expose themselves to the forces of nature than continue to live in the DDR system, Hochstein says.

The escape routes and aids were very different, according to the researchers. In the Bay of Lübeck, for example, people tried to swim to West Germany – and they succeeded. East of Rügen, more experienced water sports enthusiasts would have tried to reach Bornholm. The GDR had secured its sea borders with the 6th Coastal Border Brigade, which had patrolled the coast by boats or on the beach and watched the coast from towers. In addition, there was covert surveillance by the Stasi or private helpers – such as residents who kept an eye on the coast.

The research project, which has been running since the summer of 2019, is funded by the federal government – until the fall of 2022. Peetz and Hochstein assume they will need an extension, also because the archival work was temporarily not possible due to the corona pandemic. The aim of the work is, among other things, to make the biographies followed publicly available on the Internet.

It is unjustifiable for society if the dead remain nameless and faceless, says Hochstein. All that remains is trauma in families. The two researchers report that working with contemporary witnesses is extremely important. Because, as Peetz describes, they can also reveal something about the person behind the name.