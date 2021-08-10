“Dead to Me” actress diagnosed with multiple sclerosis

The “Dead to Me” actress was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis

Christina Applegate announced on Twitter that she has been researching the topic for several months.

Christina Applegate is 49 years old.

Christina Applegate, best known for her roles in “Dead to Me”, “Mães à Lota”, “Married with Children” or “The Sweetest Thing” announced on Tuesday August 10th that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis . The American actress from Los Angeles is 49 years old.

Hello friends. A few months ago I went missing with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I’ve been so supported by people I know who also have this disease. It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the path continues. Unless an asshole is blocking it.

– christina applegate (@ 1capplegate) August 10, 2021

Christina Applegate did not provide any details on the situation and asked for privacy in dealing with this health problem.

Multiple sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system. The immune system attacks the myelin sheath, a protective structure that coats neurons, which often leads to communication problems between the brain and the rest of the body.