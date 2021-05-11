Dead bodies of suspected corona victims washed up on the Ganges | Free press

Authorities suspect that the next of kin could not afford cremation. Water burial is not uncommon in India, but the number is currently high due to the second corona wave.

New Delhi (AP) – Dozens of bodies have been washed up on the Indian River Ganges. Most of the 35 to 40 dead are likely corona deaths whose relatives were too poor to be cremated and therefore left the bodies in the river, a local official from the German news agency said Tuesday.

The corpses are said to have floated in the water for four to five days. A few bodies per day by water burials are not uncommon, the official said. In the course of the second corona wave in India, the number is now so high.

Local media reported that local residents panicked about contracting the corona virus from the washed up corpses. “We have to bury the dead,” one of the villagers told the television station NDTV.

Images of the situation were also circulated on social media. Users discussed the rising number of corona deaths in rural areas, home to more than half of the Indian population. There it is more difficult to get good medical treatment and testing facilities.

As early as the weekend, it was reported that several half-burned bodies had been sighted in the Yamuna River near the town of Hamirpur.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, more than 22.9 million corona infections have been recorded in the country’s 1.3 billion population. In absolute and known numbers, the country is the second most affected by the pandemic.

