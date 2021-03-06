De-Oiled Lecithin Market | Industry Analysis Report 2024

De-oiled lecithin is an ingredient which is majorly consumed as releasing agent, antioxidant, wetting agent, stabilizer, instantizing agent, lubricants and emulsifier. The global de-oiled lecithin market is growing at significant rate, due to upsurge in recognition of sunflower-based lecithin and mounting requirement in food and feed applications. The market has witnessed high demand for soy in the coming years due to adequate accessibility of soybean, mounting demand of natural sources in cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry and economical extraction procedure.

Industry Dynamics

Progression in trend for natural food additives, upsurge in recognition of sunflower-based lecithin, mounting consumer alertness regarding clean label products and upsurge in requirement for convenience food are the primary growth drivers for de-oiled lecithin market. Shifting user lifestyles, mounting necessity for trans-fatty acid and healthy snacking, and mounting requirement in food and feed applications are also facilitating the growth for the de-oiled lecithin market.

Imitation of de-oiled lecithin by artificial substitutes, variation in raw material rates, apprehensions about GMO and allergens issues related with soy are the major challenges for the growth of the de-oiled lecithin market.

Globally, the manufacturing companies trying to enter the de-oiled lecithin market are required to maintain stringent regulatory standards. This offers an edge to the established players in the industry competition.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is the largest de-oiled lecithin market as in the region the export opportunities of non-GMO lecithin is increasing, and the consumers are getting aware of the advantages of healthy food and feed.

Growing aquaculture industry in China, escalating demand for sugar confectionery, convenient foods and chocolates, upsurge in meat intake, obtainability of resources such as soy, escalation in requirement for non-allergic and organic food, growth of the aquaculture industry, and high investment growth in the pharma and personal care industry have the growth of the de-oiled lecithin industry in the Asia Pacific.

Furthermore, the growing adoption of a premium lifestyle with quality food, mounting healthcare expenditure and increase in animal husbandry and augmented requirement for personal care products and cosmetics are also up surging growth of the Asia-Pacific de-oiled lecithin market.

Competitive Insight

Key players in the de-oiled lecithin market are catering the demand by investing on new product launches in their product portfolio across the globe. In March 2018, Cargill introduced de-oiled lecithin products to complete its product portfolio of GMO and non-GMO lecithin product. Cargill, Bunge Limited, Lasenor Emul, ADM, Novastell Essential Ingredients, Lecico GmbH, Giiava Pvt. Ltd, Dowdupont, American Lecithin Company, Stern-Wywiol Gruppe and Lecital GmbH are the key players operating in the market.

