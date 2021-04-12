DC Motor Control Devices Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1240.08 million by 2026
DC Motor Control Devices Market Segmented By Type, By Services, By Application and By Region
DC motor control devices are a number of electronic components that are used to control the functioning, operations and output provided to the DC motors in the applicable devices. This need for controlling the basic functioning and operations arises due to the need for driving various electronic devices with the help of a microcontroller. This integration of controlling devices helps in better operating of the end-use device as it can be operated with a low signal range.
Global DC motor control devices market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1240.08 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased utilization of DC motors from the various end-use industries.
The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality DC Motor Control Devices market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the DC Motor Control Devices industry.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global DC motor control devices market are ABB; Eaton; Nidec Motor Corporation; OMRON Corporation; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Schneider Electric; STMicroelectronics; TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION; FAULHABER Group; D&F Liquidators; Electromen; AutomationDirect; Infineon Technologies AG; Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC; Renesas Electronics Corporation; NXP Semiconductors;
Segmentation : Global DC Motor Control Devices Market
By Type
Electromagnetic Motors
Brushed Motors
Brushless Motors
Uncommuted Motors
By Services
Installation
Maintenance
Support Services
By Application
Consumer Electronics
Smart Motorized Devices
High-End Toys
Social Robots
Others
Automotive & Transportation
Marine Outboard Motors
Others
Industrial
ATM Machines
Pan Tilt Zoom Cameras
Water Pump
Actuators & Other Robotic Devices
Others
Medical Devices
CPAC Machines
Oxygen Concentrator Machines
Breast Pump
Electronic Spoons
Others
Others
By Geography
North America
S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
Italy
K.
France
Spain
Netherlands
Belgium
Switzerland
Turkey
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
India
South Korea
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Thailand
Indonesia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Egypt
Israel
Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In May 2019, TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION announced the launch of a new “Driver ICs” for use in brushed DC motors. The product termed as “TB67H450FNG” achieves a maximum rating of 50V/3.5A and has the capability of driving the motor with a large-scale operating voltage. The latest driver IC has the capability of driving brushed motors with a supply range of 4.5V-44V. This driver IC has a wide-spread applications ranging from USB, battery, and industrial devices
- In July 2018, ABB announced that they had completed the acquisition of GE Industrial Solutions (GEIS) from General Electric. This business operation is focused on providing electrification solutions to various industries and will provide significant extension of avenues for growth in industrial electrification. GEIS will be integrated with ABB’s “Electrification Products (EP)” business
Market Drivers:
- Rapid rise in the demand for energy efficient solutions is expected to augment growth of the market
- Growing utilization of consumer goods is also expected to foster growth of the market
- High levels of investments being undertaken in the various industries of the developing economies is also expected to foster growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- High levels of concerns associated with the manufacturing of these devices due to the fluctuations in the prices of raw materials; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market
- Lack in the availability of components required for the production of these devices is also limiting the growth of the market
Country Level Analysis
The DC Motor Control Devices market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.
The countries covered in the DC Motor Control Devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of DC Motor Control Devices Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on DC Motor Control Devices market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the DC Motor Control Devices market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in DC Motor Control Devices market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
