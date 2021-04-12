DC Motor Control Devices Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1240.08 million by 2026

DC motor control devices are a number of electronic components that are used to control the functioning, operations and output provided to the DC motors in the applicable devices. This need for controlling the basic functioning and operations arises due to the need for driving various electronic devices with the help of a microcontroller. This integration of controlling devices helps in better operating of the end-use device as it can be operated with a low signal range.

Global DC motor control devices market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1240.08 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased utilization of DC motors from the various end-use industries.

The competitor strategies analysed here generally include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in the market. For an achievement of business at local, regional as well as international level, this high quality DC Motor Control Devices market research report is a definitive solution. In addition, this market report comprises of vital aspects of the market that contains but are not limited to historic data, present market trends, environment, future trends, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the DC Motor Control Devices industry.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global DC motor control devices market are ABB; Eaton; Nidec Motor Corporation; OMRON Corporation; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; Schneider Electric; STMicroelectronics; TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION; FAULHABER Group; D&F Liquidators; Electromen; AutomationDirect; Infineon Technologies AG; Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC; Renesas Electronics Corporation; NXP Semiconductors;

Segmentation : Global DC Motor Control Devices Market

By Type

Electromagnetic Motors

Brushed Motors

Brushless Motors

Uncommuted Motors

By Services

Installation

Maintenance

Support Services

By Application

Consumer Electronics

Smart Motorized Devices

High-End Toys

Social Robots

Others

Automotive & Transportation

Marine Outboard Motors

Others

Industrial

ATM Machines

Pan Tilt Zoom Cameras

Water Pump

Actuators & Other Robotic Devices

Others

Medical Devices

CPAC Machines

Oxygen Concentrator Machines

Breast Pump

Electronic Spoons

Others

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

Italy

K.

France

Spain

Netherlands

Belgium

Switzerland

Turkey

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Egypt

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION announced the launch of a new “Driver ICs” for use in brushed DC motors. The product termed as “TB67H450FNG” achieves a maximum rating of 50V/3.5A and has the capability of driving the motor with a large-scale operating voltage. The latest driver IC has the capability of driving brushed motors with a supply range of 4.5V-44V. This driver IC has a wide-spread applications ranging from USB, battery, and industrial devices

In July 2018, ABB announced that they had completed the acquisition of GE Industrial Solutions (GEIS) from General Electric. This business operation is focused on providing electrification solutions to various industries and will provide significant extension of avenues for growth in industrial electrification. GEIS will be integrated with ABB’s “Electrification Products (EP)” business

Market Drivers:

Rapid rise in the demand for energy efficient solutions is expected to augment growth of the market

Growing utilization of consumer goods is also expected to foster growth of the market

High levels of investments being undertaken in the various industries of the developing economies is also expected to foster growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High levels of concerns associated with the manufacturing of these devices due to the fluctuations in the prices of raw materials; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lack in the availability of components required for the production of these devices is also limiting the growth of the market

Country Level Analysis

The DC Motor Control Devices market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the DC Motor Control Devices market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of DC Motor Control Devices Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on DC Motor Control Devices market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the DC Motor Control Devices market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in DC Motor Control Devices market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

