DC Comics are preparing two very tempting projects for Batman and Superman

With the success of the Snyder Cut, it was confirmed that the film everyone was waiting for was ultimately not going to get a sequel. Fortunately, on the contrary, DC is not lacking in projects. After bringing Batman and Superman together in an explosive crossover last month, DC now takes on the heroes in two separate projects. Small note: it should appeal to nostalgic people.

The dark knight returns in his animated series

The news was just announced by HBO Max and Cartoon Network: Two new animated series are on the way, and we bet fans are ready to do some quick work already! The first is called Batman: Caped Crusader and is worn by Matt Reeves, JJ Abrams and Bruce Timm. Everything is produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot Productions and 6th & Idaho. With the success of the first release, Batman: The Animated Series, the bar is set very high. Also note that this version of the Dark Knight is considered to be one of the best to this day, which proves both the quality of the animated series and the specific expectations of fans.

One thing is for sure, almost 30 years after its animated debut, Batman promises a great comeback. Indeed, animation techniques have evolved a lot since then, and we can expect a clever mix of action, nuanced characters, and an elaborate story, all in a formidable aesthetic. Abrams, Timm and Reeves have also commented on the matter while confirming that it is indeed a brand new series and not a reboot or continuation of the previous one. ::

We can’t wait to work together to bring this character back and tell new and exciting stories in Gotham City. […] The series promises to be exciting, cinematic, but also impressive about Batman’s dark origins, while also delving deeper into the psychology of iconic characters. We can’t wait to share this new story.

Superman in a less dark version

Change of scenery with an animated series called My Adventures with Superman, which will move away from the dark universe of Man of Steel to offer a more family-friendly program, produced by Warner Bros. Animation. Lighter than its Batman counterpart, this series features a Clark Kent in his twenties on the Daily Planet. He is of course accompanied by his acolytes Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen. HBO Max and Cartoon Network have already ordered two seasons for this series, which promises a mix of action, comedy and romance.

Resolutely registered in a softer dynamic, it will particularly describe the important moment represented by the transition into adulthood. As usual, Clark has to reconcile his two identities while protecting that of the hero. Of course, love will blend in with this smooth everyday life and lead the viewer to discover everything that has to do with a relationship that is steeped in mystery and the fight against crime.

Also note: the presence of Jack Quaid (Hughie in The Boys) and Alice Lee in the dubbing of Clark and Lois. This series is clearly aimed at a younger audience. In addition, no date has been announced for the airing of Batman: Caped Crusader and My Adventures with Superman. Stay tuned, we’ll tell you more as soon as the time comes!