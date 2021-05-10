DC Circuit Breaker Market 2021 Analysis by Global Manufacturers – ABB Ltd, Brush Electrical Machines Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Entec Electric & Electronic Co Ltd

The DC Circuit Breaker Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The DC circuit breaker market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2% over the period of 2020-2025.”

Top Leading Companies of DC Circuit Breaker Market are ABB Ltd, Brush Electrical Machines Ltd, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Entec Electric & Electronic Co Ltd, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd, Rockwell Automation, Eaton Corporation PLC, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp, Fuji Electric Co Ltd, Powell Industries, Inc., Schneider Electric SE and others.

Key Market Trends:

Renewables Sector to Dominate the Market

– Renewable sector is expected to witness significant growth in the forecast period, owing to factors like rising electricity share of renewables in total electricity generation, an increasing number of utility size renewable projects, and increasing demand for clean energy.

– The global solar energy capacity grew by over 1300% from 41.54 GW, in 2010, to 586.43 GW, in 2019, and wind energy capacity grew by over 240% from 180.85 GW, in 2010, to 622.7 GW, in 2019. The majority of this capacity was added in the form of utility-scale wind and solar farms, all of which use DC circuit breakers to address first-fault conditions, which correspond to the first unintentional connection to the earth.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

