dazzling price drop for this excellent electric scooter

Focus on the Mi Electric Scooter 3

The Mi Electric Scooter 3 reaches a top speed of 25 km/h and has a gradeability of 16%. Propel yourself forward with a simple press of the accelerator! Just double press the power button to switch between speed modes. When you go to work, press S to accelerate. When crossing a park, press D and activate pedestrian mode in crowded areas to slow down.

The range of the scooter is about 30 km and when the battery level is below 30% and the scooter is not turned on for about 10 consecutive days, the battery goes into sleep mode to preserve its autonomy. In addition, the 5th generation intelligent battery management system (BMS) allows you to protect your battery.

And if safety is your top priority, the Mi Electric Scooter 3 has thought of everything with short-circuit protection, over-current protection, dual overload protection, dual over-discharge protection, strong temperature resistance and under-voltage protection in standby. The scooter is also equipped with a rear LED warning light and a large front reflector and two-way side reflectors to ensure your safety.

Thanks to its design, the scooter also has a very low weight. The body is made of high-strength aerospace-grade aluminum alloy (Series 6) and is equipped with comfortable tires. Thanks to its total weight of only 13 kg, you can easily take it with you. And if you love beautiful spring walks, you can already pre-order your new headphones with a minimalist design that also benefits from a very nice reduction.

But what about the price of the Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter 3? Well, instead of 519.99 euros, the electric scooter Mi Electric Scooter 3 exceptionally costs 399.99 euros, a saving of 129 euros!

Why succumb to the mi electric scooter 3?

Great autonomy and the possibility of a sleep mode to save batteryAerospace grade aluminum bodyEasy folding of the scooter in just 3 stepsLight weight

