‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Cody Longo Found Dead at 34

Andrew Kelly/Reuters

Actor Cody Longo, finest identified for his roles within the cleaning soap operas Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives, was discovered lifeless in his dwelling this week whereas police have been performing a wellness test, TMZ stories.

Longo was solely 34 years outdated. “He was an incredible father and one of the best husband. Our entire world is shattered,” Longo’s spouse, Stephanie, was quoted telling TMZ.

He leaves behind his spouse and three kids, a 5-year-old and 1-year-old son, and a 7-year-old daughter.

The grim discovery was reportedly made Wednesday at Longo’s dwelling in Austin, Texas. His spouse turned involved after she couldn’t attain him and requested police to test it out, prompting them to search out the lifeless actor in his mattress.

After getting his begin on Days of Our Lives in 2011, Longo went on to get roles in Carry It On: Battle to The End and Nashville. He was additionally a songwriter, along with his tune “She Stated” making it into the Billboard Prime 100 charts in 2014, in response to his bio on IMDB.

Authorities haven’t but launched a reason for loss of life. An unnamed member of the family advised TMZ that Longo had gone to rehab final summer season and lengthy struggled with alcohol abuse. The actor appeared to substantiate as a lot himself in a number of Fb posts.

“I like my household greater than I ever knew was doable,” he wrote in a January 2021 put up by which he introduced he was able to “begin over” after breaking a “lengthy span of sobriety.”

Simply over a 12 months after that, in March 2022, he appeared to write down about going by one other tough interval earlier than vowing to “do higher.” His predominant precedence, he stated, was his “little household,” and his objective was to “keep alive to stroll my daughter down the aisle, and hangout with my grandkids with my stunning spouse proper subsequent to me.”

