David Prowse, the original Darth Vader, died

In the first films of the “Star Wars” trilogy, he was the most famous villain in the science fiction world. He was 85 years old.

David Prowse, the British actor best known for playing Darth Vader in the original “Star Wars” or “Star Wars” trilogy, died at the age of 85, his agent said. The cause is uncertain: he had prostate cancer ten years ago and will now have a brief illness, the BBC says. His death is lamented by colleagues and fans of the George Lucas saga worldwide.

According to the British broadcaster, Prowse was chosen for the crucial role of Darth Vader because of his imposing body, as he was practicing bodybuilding and lifting weights at the time. The role was fulfilled well, which guaranteed the consistency in the three films of the first part of the saga. His Bristol accent didn’t match the size producers wanted for the role, as his voice and lines were duplicated by the mythical James Earl Jones.

“May the Force be with him always!” said his agent, Thomas Bowington. “Although he is famous for playing a lot of monsters, for me and for everyone who met and worked with Dave, he was a hero in our lives,” he said.

Prior to his 50-year acting career, David even represented the UK in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games in the early 1960s. During this time he was friends with rival bodybuilding competitors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno long before his fame.

According to the British newspapers, the producers gave him the choice between the roles of Darth Vader and Chewbacca in the castings for Star Wars and because of his imposing body and height of 1.95 meters, as both were suitable. David Prowse chose Vader because, as he later explained, “everyone remembers the villain”.

In 2019, Peter Mayhew, the actor who became famous for playing Chewbacca, died at the age of 74.