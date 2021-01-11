David Hasselhoff is so broke that he even erected the statue himself

“I’m alone. I have problems in my life,” babbles Hasselhoff as he tries to keep his balance. Mayonnaise runs through his fingers and a half-eaten hamburger that is broken into pieces and spread on the carpet of the house.

The video, shared in 2007, went around the world and showed the actor’s darker side – filmed by his own daughter. Taylor Ann tried to convince her father that it was time to attend and give up alcohol altogether. He assured him that he was not alone. “I’m alone. I have problems in my life,” replied the actor.

Hasselhoff was already divorced and receiving treatment, and risked losing his job. His 16-year-old daughter threatened that the doctors would examine him in the morning. It was later learned that if he relapsed while sobre, he was the one who asked to be admitted. That’s exactly what happened.

In just over five minutes, the actor’s image was ruined. The truth is, drinking problems weren’t exactly new. It was, indeed, one of the hot topics in his fierce battle for divorce.

More than ten years later, Hasselhoff never returned to the fame that series such as “Knight Rider” and “Marés Vivas” gave him – although he is still a music idol for many Germans today – and his bank account also reflects it.

Nobody has seen some of the bizarre objects the 68-year-old actor is auctioning off on the internet these days. Among the 150 pieces is a replica of KITT, the car that spoke and was the co-protagonist of the 80s series. According to the website, it is fully functional and the bids are already over 300,000 euros.

Even stranger is the four-meter high statue of Hasselhoff in Mitch Buchannon, which was used in the movie “SpongeBob Squarepants” and is expected to sell for more than 100,000 euros.

Although some of the money goes to some charities, the truth is used to fill the actor’s bank account, who today doesn’t seem to have the liquidity of other times. Hasselhoff is indeed a shadow of world famous celebrity.

Along the way, the film and television star went through many dramatic and humiliating episodes: from the controversial divorce to alcoholism through a public bankruptcy declaration.

alcoholism

The Mitch Bucchanon reign ended a little over a year ago. The alcohol problem persisted and the actor promised his wife Pamela Bach that he would complete the rehabilitation.

The phone rang two days after she left her husband at the Betty Ford Center in Palm Springs in June 2002. “I’m drunk and I think I’m dying.” Call interrupted.

Pamela realized it was Hasselhoff. He had left the clinic and checked into a hotel, where he was semi-conscious in the floor space after emptying all the bottles in the minibar.

The actor’s wife at the time traveled by private plane and looked for him in all hospitals. “If that had been published, his career and his image could have been destroyed”, revealed Bach in a 2007 interview with “The Daily Mail”.

Although she acknowledged her husband’s problem, she confessed that she too had helped keep the addiction alive by helping Hasselhoff hide the dramatic episodes. “Alcoholism destroys you whether you are a nobody or the greatest star on the planet,” he concluded.

They married in 1989, at the start of Marés Vivas’ fame, and although the alcohol addiction already existed, Pamela Bach confessed that it only became apparent after the wedding.

“Did you know he has a drinking problem? Yes possibly. But I protected him, him and our daughters because that was my job, ”he explained.

They met in 1989 at the beginning of “Marés Vivas”

When Hasselhoff wasn’t forced to smile for the cameras, he was a sad and lonely man. He isolated himself and drank alone. “He couldn’t hide it. He’s a fundamentally unhappy person, although he has no real reason to be, ”says the ex-wife.

Over the years, the addiction got worse. “He went from social drinking to vomiting and feeling sick. With an alcoholic, we never know where things will end after the first glass. Sometimes they drink normally and stop as soon as they finish dinner, other days a glass leads to a three-day seizure, ”he notes.

The ex-wife helped him for years to hide the secret of the production of “Marés Vivas”. “He had a disease, it was like cancer,” he says.

Bach was on Hasselhoff’s side, but an episode in 2003 destroyed the relationship and sent the actor into his worst days. They were returning home on the actor’s Harley-Davidson when he lost control and got lost.

“I don’t remember if he was drinking, I just remember waking up in the hospital,” he explains. If Hasselhoff suffered only a few scratches, Bach was hospitalized for two months, operated on 17 times and had to stay in bed for the next year.

What followed was a downward spiral in the marriage that ended in a difficult divorce. Among the guns thrown, she accused the actor of attacking her more than once. In one of the episodes Hasselhoff will even have broken Bach’s nose. “The only person who broke my wife’s nose was the plastic surgeon,” the actor replied during the trial.

“He was drinking and I couldn’t move him. In the end, he passed out and urinated in his pants. It got violent. Sometimes I attacked myself verbally. When we did photoshoots for People, all smiling and loving, David was drunk. It wasn’t until the photographers left that the real David appeared. It was kind of Jekyll and Hyde. “

Few or no episodes have been known since then. According to his attorneys speaking on the subject in 2009, the actor is “an alcoholic in recovery.”

Without money

Far from the days when he was “the most watched man on television”, it cannot be said that Hasselhoff is unemployed and without income. In addition to some appearances in series and television programs, he is a businessman.

The latest auction could suggest that financial health may never have recovered since he went to court in 2016 to seek a reduction in his ex-wife’s alimony.

This year the star of “Marés Vivas” announced that there was just over 600 euros in his personal account. A devastating situation that would have been caused by the pension of two million euros that he had to pay since the separation in 2005.

In a court case, the actor demanded the cancellation of more than 20,000 euros per month. And to show that he was unable to support that amount, he listed all of his expenses – which were quite a few.

The four meter high statue that Hasselhoff wants to sell

Even with film roles under stars like Dwayne The Rock Johnson or Zac Efron, the liquidity of his account has fallen from more than 1.2 million to 600 euros in eight years, according to the actor with monthly expenses of over 70,000 euros.

At this point, bank data also showed that Hasselhoff had amassed more than € 90,000 in debt for loan payments and that he would have more than € 100,000 in unpaid taxes.

“When ‘Marés Vivas’ ended in 2001, my salary dropped dramatically. I was lucky enough to find work after the breakup and the success of the series. However, my future employability is uncertain. My profits have been extremely volatile in recent years, ”the actor described in the documents handed over to the court.

This did not mean that the actor had fallen into poverty. Among the goods he had in his name were more than 12,000 euros in works of art, 30,000 in cars, 57,000 in jewelry and a house worth 2.1 million.

In 2017, the maintenance was cut in half after an out-of-court agreement was signed with Pamela Bach.

Despite the difficulties, Hasselhoff will not remain ruined for lack of creativity and commitment. Is that ‘Hoff’ is now dedicated to heavy metal in addition to the Austrian duo CueStack.