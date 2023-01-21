David Crosby Dies At 81, Covid-19 Rumors Abound

On January 19, it was introduced that David Crosby, pictured right here together with his spouse Jan Dance, died after … [+] a “lengthy sickness.” (Photograph by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan through Getty Pictures) Patrick McMullan through Getty Pictures

On January 19, it was introduced that legendary musician David Crosby had died on the age of 81 after a “lengthy sickness.” This got here through an announcement from Crosby’s spouse Jan Dance, which Charles Trepany and Melissa Ruggieri shared for USA TODAY. Right here’s a CBS Mornings profession retrospective on the person who was a founding member of not simply the Byrds but in addition Crosby, Stills, Nash & Younger:

Dance’s assertion didn’t make clear what particularly Crosby’s lengthy sickness was, however there’s been a flip, flip, flip of claims on social media for the reason that announcement. And numerous dialogue has, shock, shock, circled round Covid-19. In spite of everything, we’re nonetheless within the midst of a Covid-19 pandemic, that means that the danger of getting contaminated with the extreme acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) remains to be fairly excessive. On the identical time, the quantity of misinformation circulating about Covid-19 and Covid-19 vaccines has gone eight miles excessive.

So everytime you hear of a loss of life nowadays, don’t simply begin sucking in what you could hear on social media as in case you have been smoking a huge joint. As an alternative, think about the sources behind every bit of data first and search for affirmation and verification of what you hear.

One assertion that’s made the social media rounds is that Crosby succumbed to Covid-19. Based mostly on what’s been shared on social media, this perception appears to have emerged largely from what Roger Friedman posted on his web site Showbiz411.com: “Sources inform me Crosby died from COVID. He was most certainly vaccinated, however could have had co-morbidities.” Showbiz411.com is an leisure business information and movie evaluation web site that Friedman launched in 2009 after serving as a columnist for New York journal after which a reporter for FOX Information. In his put up, Friedman didn’t provide additional particulars on his sources, and there hasn’t but been extra affirmation of what Friedman had indicated.

Crosby did have Covid-19 earlier than, in accordance with a Could 15, 2022, article in Selection by Chris Willman. Again then, Willman had quoted Crosby as telling a journalism class at Golden Excessive Faculty in Golden, Colorado, the next about his Covid-19 expertise: “It has been terrible. COVID is a really bizarre illness. It makes you’re feeling completely freaking terrible. It has been completely disagreeable…it’s no enjoyable in any respect. You wish to keep away from it in case you probably can.” So if Covid-19 was certainly the reason for Crosby’s loss of life, one other query is whether or not it was the results of long term organ harm from his earlier bout with the an infection versus a attainable new an infection from the extreme acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) extra not too long ago. A mixture of each is feasible as properly.

After all, “lengthy sickness” shouldn’t routinely equate to Covid-19. Different medical situations haven’t taken holidays through the Covid-19 pandemic. Crosby definitely had his share of different well being challenges over the previous a number of many years. He had struggled with drug and alcohol habit beforehand and obtained a liver transplant in 1994 after affected by power hepatitis C an infection. Extra not too long ago, he’s had Sort 2 diabetes and underwent a cardiac catheterization in 2014. So, it’s not clear what medical situations he could have been fighting not too long ago.

Not surprisingly, when phrase unfold that Crosby could have died from Covid-19, some used this as a chance to attempt to bash Covid-19 vaccines. For instance, one person asserted, “Information studies say David Crosby, the legendary singer of the Byrds, died of Covid-19. In that case, it is but extra proof that we have been informed an awesome many lies about these vaccines, which don’t stop Covid transmission (which even the CDC lastly admits).”

Umm, many scientists have for the previous two years clearly indicated that the Covid-19 vaccines don’t provide 100% safety in opposition to Covid-19. When you Google my title and “not a concrete full-body condom,” you’ll see the variety of occasions I’ve repeatedly emphasised this level for the reason that Covid-19 vaccines first turned accessible. Once more, simply since you’ve been vaccinated in opposition to Covid-19 doesn’t imply that you would be able to’t get contaminated by the SARS-CoV-2. Furthermore, research have proven that the immune safety conferred by the vaccines wanes over time.

Then there’s been posts such as the following: “Right here it’s, the media is starting guilty COVID-19 for David Crosby’s loss of life. Nevertheless, he caught COVID after the vaccine— seemingly like all the others. The vaccine appears to offer them COVID.” Yeah, file this below “blame the vaccine with out providing proof” class. Hundred of hundreds of individuals died from Covid-19 even earlier than the Covid-19 vaccines turned accessible. The vaccines don’t include the dwell virus. So how precisely are they capable of provide you with Covid-19?

At this level, it’s nonetheless too early to conclude that Crosby died of Covid-19. And there actually has been no proof that the Covid-19 vaccines have been his undoing. For now, it’s greatest to stay with the issues which are positive. Crosby’s musical profession has left everybody with a legacy of hits from his early Byrds stuff like “Flip! Flip! Flip! (To All the pieces There Is a Season)” and “Eight Miles Excessive” to his Crosby, Stills, and Nash tracks reminiscent of “Woman Buddy” and “Guinnevere” to his solo materials reminiscent of “Laughing” and “Rodriguez for a Evening.” Crosby additionally was fairly lively on Twitter up till January 18, often tweeting on a wide range of subjects starting from evaluating footage of blunts to being blunt about how extra motion must be taken about local weather change. Let’s go away you with one in all Crosby’s final tweets.