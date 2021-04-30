David Cronenberg’s new film joins Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart

“Crimes of the Future” will be recorded in the summer and also has Léa Seydoux in the cast.

David Cronenberg is back in science fiction as a writer and director. Bring with you a luxury cast with Viggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart and Léa Seydoux.

The news is spread by Deadline, which guarantees that Crimes of the Future will be a science fiction thriller in a world where humans stop being biological beings and connect with the synthetic and robotic world .

The process is called Accelerated Evolution Syndrome, a disease that affects the protagonist Saul Tenser, a performance artist who combines this condition with his art.

Next to David Cronenberg will be Howard Shore, the composer who is responsible for the music of the trilogy “The Lord of the Rings”. The recordings start in the summer, although there is no preview date yet.