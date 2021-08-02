Dave Bautista lived in poverty, his role as Drax saved him

During these days we have spoken several times about the actor Dave Bautista. In fact, the latter has previously said that he will soon no longer play the role of Drax, which surprised us as we know the actor’s deep connection with his character. Today we want to remind you of the history of this cultivation, which couldn’t be more logical if we know the past of Dave Bautista. The latter has just explained how much he was in trouble before receiving this role and we wanted to share that statement with you again.

Dave Bautista and his acting career

Dave Bautista was a wrestler known as Deacon Batista before he became an actor. The latter began to make his name in the field in 2002 and will not leave the association until 2010 Cena.

That risky bet seemed to have paid off, as the wrestler became an actor in 2014, taking on the role of Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy. However, between 2010 and 2014, Dave Bautista experienced several years of wandering, questioning, and poverty, which he describes in more detail in a new interview.

A statement that hits the mark with fans

Actor Dave Bautista explains on behalf of our colleagues at IGN:

In order for people to really understand how much my life has changed, they would need to understand where I came from, what I went through wrestling, what I left behind to become an actor. And when I got the role of Drax in The Guardians, I had barely worked for three years.

In fact, after leaving the association in 2010, Dave Bautista finally had to return to her as her new acting career didn’t get an inch rolling. At this point, the wrestler was in dire need of the money.

After Dave Bautista played a few matches (and won the Royal Rumble in particular), he took up his original idea and resumed auditions:

And when I was occupied, and not just because I was broke, everything changed. If I say broke my house got foreclosed, I had nothing man. I’ve sold all of my things. I sold everything I made wrestling. I had problems with the tax office. I was just lost in everything.

My life just got better and I just had more success. And that’s when things started to look really surreal. Shortly before, I had borrowed money to pay for food, to pay the rent. Borrow money to buy Christmas presents for my children. It didn’t take long for all of these things to happen. So it happened very quickly for me, which makes it even more surreal. But it’s true, it changed my life. It gave me a life.

After revealing this moving story, the actor said he owed this chance to James Gunn and was very grateful to him. Dave Bautista explains:

We’re working on a trilogy and James Gunn has already announced that this will be his last film, and when James is done, I’ll be done too.

Nice words that testify to the actor’s eternal gratitude to the director. And if you’re interested in Guardians of the Galaxy, we recommend you take a look at our previous article that mentions everything you need to know about James Gunn’s upcoming Christmas TV movie with Guardians of the Galaxy.