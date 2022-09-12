Monday, September 12, 2022
The Japanese gaming giant dropped a surprise announcmenet for a brand new Direct livestream (Images via Nintendo)
Gaming 

Dates, timings, expected games, and more

Rupali Gupta

The rumors were true: a brand new Nintendo Direct is coming tomorrow. Announced by the company themselves via social media, the digital livestream event will be hosted tomorrow, September 13, 2022.

The publisher further detailed that this new Direct will focus on games coming to the Nintendo Switch console in Winter 2022.

The period essentially entails December 21, 2022, to March 20, 2023. But before we speculate on what could be shown, let’s wrap up details about the Direct itself.

Where to watch the upcoming Nintendo Direct and at what time?

youtube-cover

The Nintendo Direct will air at 7:00 am PT/10:00 am ET/4:00 pm CEST/7:30 pm IST. Fans can watch it when it goes live via the embedded YouTube link above. Interestingly, it will go on for 40 minutes, which means that a ton of games will be showcased.

On a related note, there had been rumors of a new Direct coming in September for a while now. This was hinted at by various insiders, like Giant Bomb’s Jeff Grubb and Emily Rogers over on the Famiboards forums.

What can be expected at the September 2022 Direct?

FireEmblemWarriorsThreeHopes dlc please at the Nintendo direct I need more!! https://t.co/8M9aFr0BFi

There have been countless leaks throughout the past two months about future Nintendo announcements. As such, let’s take a look at them, in addition to other claims made by aforementioned leakers, and determine what could make an apperance at the Direct showcase. Here’s what we think could be revealed:

1) Rumored GameCube games

youtube-cover

There have been murmurs of the company witholding a lineup of games that have wrapped up development. These include a series of GameCube remasters, like The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD and Wind Waker HD. Perhaps even F-Zero GX?

2) Metroid Prime remasters

youtube-cover

This one has been spinning around the rumormill, suggesting that the iconic first-person adventure game series will be getting a new coat of paint for the Switch. Particularly the original 2002 entry. Maybe in anticipation of the upcoming Metroid Prime 4?

3) Game Boy Advance NSO addition

The library of GBA games they’ve tested for this thing is massive. Tested is the key word; doesn’t mean they’ll all actually launch on the service. Yellow = in the rom folder at some point but not in the leaked build.There’s one other game with evidence of being tested though- twitter.com/trashbandatcoo… https://t.co/lGSB4Mg7Gt

The Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) membership allows players to enjoy a robust catalog of retro games across various Nintendo consoles. It was hinted a while back that GBA games would be added next, so we might get a confirmation soon enough.

4) Hogwarts Legacy Switch release date

youtube-cover

The game has been delayed for all platforms, including Switch, which the publisher has not offered a concrete launch date for. Many are curious about the rendition of the much-anticipated open-world RPG set in the Wizarding World. So perhaps we might at least get a clue as to when it will be released for the portable platform.

5) Various third-party ports

youtube-cover

The Switch is no stranger to late ports of many AAA games, many of which were announced in previous Directs. A possible candidate for tomorrow’s showcase include It Takes Two, and maybe Call of Duty?

