Date, time, and countdown for all regions

Genshin Affect builders have introduced the date and time for the upcoming 3.3 Particular Program. An official discover was shared by them on varied social media shops, which got here with a confirmed date and time for the livestream.

Lastly, the group will get an official have a look at the upcoming character banners, reruns, occasions, and rather more. Primarily based on official info, the patch 3.3 livestream is scheduled to premiere at 07:00 am (UTC-5) on November 25, 2022.

Many credible sources share leaks about future patches, and these occasions are an effective way to find out the authenticity of unofficial info. Right here is every thing gamers must know in regards to the Genshin Affect 3.3 livestream in addition to a countdown to organize for it.

Official tweet reveals Genshin Affect 3.3 livestream date and time

The tweet above is an official announcement in regards to the Genshin Affect 3.3 Particular Program. The sport has an enormous fanbase, with its members residing in numerous time zones. For this reason it is necessary to say once they’ll get to observe the livestream. Players internationally seeking to tune in to the published ought to test the instances offered under:

Japanese Time – November 25 at 7:00 am

– November 25 at 7:00 am UTC Time – November 25 at 12:00 pm

– November 25 at 12:00 pm CEST – November 25 at 2:00 pm

– November 25 at 2:00 pm Greenwich Imply Time – November 25 at 12:00 pm

November 25 at 12:00 pm Australian Japanese Time – November 25 at 11:00 pm

– November 25 at 11:00 pm Australian Central Time – November 25 at 10:00 pm

– November 25 at 10:00 pm Central European Time – November 25 at 1:00 pm

– November 25 at 1:00 pm Central Time – November 25 at 6:00 am

November 25 at 6:00 am Indian Customary Time – November 25 at 5:30 pm

– November 25 at 5:30 pm Pacific Customary Time – November 25 at 4:00 am

– November 25 at 4:00 am Western European Time – November 25 at 12:00 pm

gamers and followers can get on Genshin Affect’s official Twitch channel to observe the Particular Program premiere dwell. Together with discussing all the most recent content material for patch 3.3, builders will share three redeem codes gamers will be capable of declare without spending a dime Primogems. A complete of 300 Primogems might be obtained on this method.

Many gamers (particularly F2P) should be saving Primogems for future characters corresponding to Wanderer, Alhaitham, or another person. Therefore, they need to undoubtedly be certain to get their fingers on these freebies.

Genshin Affect 3.3 Particular Program countdown

The countdown above reveals the period of time left earlier than the premiere of Genshin Affect 3.3 livestream on the title’s Twitch channel. Anybody whose time zone was not talked about within the above checklist can discuss with this countdown. It has been set to hit zero at 7:00 am (UTC-5) on November 25, 2022, sharp.

It’s price noting that the countdown above can not replicate real-time adjustments made to the three.3 Particular Program on the premiere day, together with postponements. Fortunately, the builders have a superb observe report of going dwell with hardly ever any technical delays. Therefore, the countdown is a dependable tracker to make use of for the three.3 livestream.



Outcomes Announcement: November 30 Comply with @GenshinImpact and retweet this put up with the hashtag #GenshinSpecialProgram . We are going to randomly choose 50 contributors and reward them every Intertwined Destiny ×10.Outcomes Announcement: November 30 Comply with @GenshinImpact and retweet this put up with the hashtag #GenshinSpecialProgram. We are going to randomly choose 50 contributors and reward them every Intertwined Destiny ×10.Outcomes Announcement: November 30

Let’s not overlook the official giveaway that was additionally introduced. Gamers can comply with Genshin Affect’s official tweet above and retweet it with a particular hashtag #GenshinSpecialProgram. 50 fortunate contributors might be gifted with 10 Intertwined Fates when the outcomes are introduced on November 30, 2022.

