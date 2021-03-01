Date Powder Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth By 2027

Date powder is derived from the drying process of date paste. It is acquired from weakening of date glue with the water and dried by utilizing various strategies. Date powder is a characteristic sugar and earthy colored in shading and furthermore offers various nourishing advantages. It contains the high measure of dietary filaments and can be utilized as an option of the earthy colored sugar. Aside from that, date powder likewise holds a high measure of cancer prevention agent content than any sugar.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Date powder offers more healthful advantages than other characteristic sugars. It is wealthy in magnesium, potassium, copper, calcium, iron and other various minerals. What’s more, date powder contains the 78% of upset sugar and just as a decent wellspring of phenolics which offers anticipation from the contamination and hypersensitive infections. Date powder doesn’t break down in fluid because of its regular starting point which makes it an ideal substitute of the earthy colored sugar. Date powder can be utilized for the dairy and confessionary items, protein bars, prepared merchandise, child food and for other distinctive food items. Regular sugars are getting great for the customers because of a commendable substitution of the sugar which is quickening the development of date powder market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Date Powder Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the date powder market with detailed market segmentation by nature, application and geography. The global date powder market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading date powder market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global date powder market is segmented on the nature and application. Based on nature the date powder market is segmented into organic and conventional. By application the date powder market is segmented into bakery and confectionery, protein bars, dairy products, baby food and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global date powder market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The date powder market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

