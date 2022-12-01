Date, livestream link, categories, and more

Twitch star and on-line gaming character NymN introduced the return of the New 12 months Present 2022. NymN’s New 12 months Present, or as it’s abbreviated, “NNYS,” is an annual award ceremony celebrating the “greatest,” “funniest,” and “most epic” moments recorded on Twitch over the previous 12 months or so.

Voting for the nominees is presently open. Members of the streaming neighborhood can choose their moments and assign them to 23 classes.

Moreover, NymN introduced on stream that he has additionally arrange a separate Twitter account for the occasion, which is able to present updates relating to the present. The outcomes of the earlier version of NNYS went dwell on December 30, 2021.

How and when can customers nominate for the NymN’s New 12 months Present 2022?

Customers can nominate their moments or choose clips from different streams to appoint on the nomination web page of the web site. Readers ought to word that customers should join their Twitch account to the web site to appoint the specified second.

The nomination part began yesterday and can stay open till December 11, 2022. Followers can even upvote different nominations.

When can followers vote for the moments?

The nomination part, which falls on December 11, will probably be rapidly adopted by the voting part. Followers can begin voting for his or her desired moments on or after December 14. The voting will proceed for the subsequent 4 days (December 18).

The neighborhood may have a majority say in voting choices. Nevertheless, the web site additionally specifies {that a} jury will probably be appointed for extra votes. A 70-30 cut up in voting rights has been introduced:

“The winners will probably be determined by a well-liked vote and a jury vote, value 70 and 30 p.c of the vote respectively.”

For these questioning, the jury will encompass a gaggle of streamers who belong to or signify totally different classes of Twitch:

“The jury will encompass representatives from numerous main communities on Twitch.”

When do the outcomes go dwell?

Just like final yr’s schedule, the outcomes of NymN’s New 12 months Present 2022 will probably be introduced on December 30. The web site states:

“The winners will probably be introduced in the course of the huge present on December thirtieth. Stuffed with awards, compilations, throwbacks and visitor appearances it’s going to certainly be an evening to recollect.”

What are the classes?

In response to the official NymN’s New 12 months Present 2022 web site, there will probably be 23 designated awards. The classes are:

1) Greatest PogChamp second

2) Greatest DansGame second

3) Greatest unfortunate second

4) Greatest humorous second

5) Greatest healthful second

6) Greatest awkward second

7) Greatest rage second

8) Greatest scary second

9) Greatest fail

10) Greatest timing

11) Greatest neighborhood look (dono, streamsnipe, and many others)

12) Greatest Attractive Second

13) Greatest Gaming Play

14) Greatest gaming achievement

15) Greatest artistic second

16) Greatest Massive Mind Second

17) Greatest Twitch tune

18) Greatest fan artwork

19) Greatest fan video

20) Greatest fan recreation

21) Greatest occasion/present on Twitch

22) Greatest up-and-coming streamer

23) Clip of the yr

Are the VODs of the earlier reveals obtainable?

The VODs of the earlier three editions (2019-2021) may also be discovered on YouTube:

Viewers can catch NymN’s New 12 months Present 2022 dwell and without spending a dime on NymN’s official Twitch channel, twitch.television/NymN.



