Date and time for all regions

The official launch of Warzone 2.0 is lower than per week away and all Trendy Warfare 2 house owners needs to be leveling up their greatest weapons to have the higher hand on November 16. A totally kitted out weapon might be much more advantageous compared to common floor loot and weapons with out attachments.

The upcoming free battle royale title is ready for a worldwide launch and might be obtainable to all gamers on the similar time, not like the discharge of Trendy Warfare 2, which was first made obtainable to gamers in New Zealand and different timezones subsequently.

Warzone 2.0 launch date and time for all areas and platforms

Official Warzone 2.0 art work (Picture by way of Activision)

Activision’s upcoming title might be launched for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Collection X/S, and PC. On PC, the sport might be obtainable on each platforms, Steam and Battle.web, and could have the identical launcher as Trendy Warfare 2. The sport helps cross-platform and cross-progression, so gamers on totally different platforms can play collectively and save their progress to proceed on one other platform.

Warzone 2.0 was scheduled to be launched 20 days after the launch of Trendy Warfare 2, giving followers greater than sufficient time to stage up their weapons to arrange for the sequel to 2020’s Warzone.

The official launch dates and occasions for Warzone 2.0 are:

November 16, 10:00 am PT (US West Coast)

November 16, 12:00 pm CT (Illinois)

November 16, 1:00 pm ET (US East Coast)

November 16, 6:00 pm GMT (UK)

November 16, 7:00 pm CEST (Central Europe)

November 16, 9:00 pm MSK (Moscow)

November 16, 11:30 pm IST (India)

November 17, 2:00 am CST (China)

November 17, 3:00 am JST (Japan)

November 17, 5:00 am AEDT (Australia)

November 17, 7:00 am NZDT (New Zealand)

The PC model of the sport could have the identical launcher as Trendy Warfare 2 and gamers on all platforms might be given the choice to pick out which elements of the sport they wish to obtain, together with the Marketing campaign, Warzone 2.0, Particular Ops, and Multiplayer.

Gamers on all platforms may also begin pre-loading the sport 48 hours (November 14) earlier than its official launch.

Presently, official particulars in regards to the battle royale’s dimension haven’t been revealed, nevertheless it’s been speculated that it will likely be round 100 GB on each platform, including to the sport’s dimension for Trendy Warfare 2 house owners. Based mostly on current leaks, the dimensions of the sport on Xbox platforms is round 115 GB. Compared, the dimensions of its prequel, Warzone, is barely greater than 100 GB on platforms.



