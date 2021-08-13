Database Management System (DBMS) Market Report Significant Highlights, Statistical and Historical Data Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Database Management System (DBMS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global database management system (DBMS) market exhibited XX growth during 2015-2020. A database management system (DBMS) represents a software-based solution that securely stores and retrieves user information using specialized data handling algorithms. It includes a query process for requests, a runtime database manager for context-based access, and a database engine for core storage and retrieval functions. With these, DBMS provides a systematic solution for managing databases via a digital interface, accessing them through different applications, extracting meaningful insights for efficient data analysis, business intelligence, decision making, etc. Owing to this, it finds widespread applications across various industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), information technology (IT), telecommunication, healthcare, etc.

The growing demand for cost-effective and flexible data management solutions across diverse industries is one of the primary factors driving the DBMS market. Moreover, the escalating adoption of relational, hierarchical, distributed, object-oriented, and network-based DBMS solutions is also catalyzing the market growth. These solutions support traditional and augmented transactions, along with analytical processing using deep learning and operational intelligence. Additionally, the widespread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is contributing to the rising need for efficient DBMS for managing the data generated by employees working from home and to allow remote access to enterprise resources. Furthermore, increasing improvements in the IT infrastructure will continue to bolster the DBMS market growth over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Linux

MacOS/iOS

Windows

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

BFSI

Defense and Government

Healthcare

Oil and Gas

Retail and Manufacturing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

