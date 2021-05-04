Database-as-a-Service Market Share, Size, Trends, Forecast and Analysis of Key players 2025

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Database-as-a-Service Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global Database-as-a-Service market to continue its strong growth during the next five years. Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) is a cloud computing managed service through which users can access cloud database systems without requiring an on-premise database management system. It ensures round-the-clock availability of secured database systems and integrated management tools, such as logging, key management, and activity tracking utilities. DBaaS also offers simplified configuring, monitoring, and database maintenance processes, thereby supporting organizations in risk management, consumer-targeted marketing, and controlling overhead expenses. As a result, it is gaining momentum across small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), globally.

The increasing penetration of smartphones, along with the growing popularity of software-based mobile applications, is primarily bolstering the market for DBaaS. Additionally, rising levels of digitization in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, leading to an increased data volume, are further augmenting the need for an efficient database management system. Besides this, the growing consumer preferences towards personalized preventive care and health management systems are propelling the adoption of DBaaS in the healthcare sector. Moreover, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 has led to the implementation of stringent lockdown regulations across several countries. As a result, numerous organizations have adopted remote working models and cloud computing services, thereby catalyzing the demand for DBaaS for remote exchange of documents and database management. Database-as-a-Service Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Amazon

CenturyLink

Google (Alphabet Inc.)

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Rackspace Technology Inc.

SAP SE.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, deployment type, organization size, end user and region.

Breakup by Type:

SQL

NoSQL

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Cloud

On-Premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End User:

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Download full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/database-as-a-service-market

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic. We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

