Database-as-a-Service Market Report 2021, Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Trends and Forecast Till 2026

The global database-as-a-service market reached a value of US$ 12.8 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during 2021-2026. According to IMARC Group’s latest report.

Historical: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Forecast Year: 2021-2026

Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) is a cloud computing managed service through which users can access cloud database systems without requiring an on-premise database management system. It ensures round-the-clock availability of secured database systems and integrated management tools, such as logging, key management, and activity tracking utilities. DBaaS also offers simplified configuring, monitoring, and database maintenance processes, thereby supporting organizations in risk management, consumer-targeted marketing, and controlling overhead expenses. As a result, it is gaining momentum across small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), globally.

The increasing penetration of smartphones, along with the growing popularity of software-based mobile applications, is primarily bolstering the market for DBaaS. Additionally, rising levels of digitization in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector, leading to an increased data volume, are further augmenting the need for an efficient database management system. Besides this, the growing consumer preferences towards personalized preventive care and health management systems are propelling the adoption of DBaaS in the healthcare sector. Moreover, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 has led to the implementation of stringent lockdown regulations across several countries. As a result, numerous organizations have adopted remote working models and cloud computing services, thereby catalyzing the demand for DBaaS for remote exchange of documents and database management.

Amazon

CenturyLink

Google (Alphabet Inc.)

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Rackspace Technology Inc.

SAP SE.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, deployment type, organization size, end user and geography.

Breakup by Type:

SQL

NoSQL

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-Cloud

On-Premises

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small Enterprises

Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by End User:

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

