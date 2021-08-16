Data Wrangling Market Report, Price Trends, Share, Industry Growth, Size and Forecast 2021-2026

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoAugust 16, 2021
2

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Data Wrangling Market Report: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global data wrangling market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during 2021-2026.

Data wrangling refers to the process of re-structuring raw data into the desired format for quick and better decision-making. Also known as data munging, it involves transforming and mapping unorganized data using advanced algorithms for data visualization. As a result, this process is widely adopted for various business processes across finance, human resource, marketing, sales and operations to improve the overall efficiency.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-wrangling-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The global market is primarily driven by a substantial increase in the data volumes generated by various industries. This is supported by the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and big data, which generates huge sets of unstructured data. Moreover, the rising concerns regarding fraudulent activities across the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector have encouraged several institutions to adopt data wrangling to strengthen data security and optimize online banking portals. Other factors, including the rising penetration of social media and the widespread automation across numerous sectors, are also contributing to the market growth.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

  • ALTERYX INC.
  • Altair Engineering Inc.
  • Hitachi Vantara Corporation
  • Impetus Technologies Inc.
  • International Business Machines Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation
  • SAS Institute Inc.
  • Teradata Corporation
  • TIBCO Software Inc
  • Trifacta Software Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Business Function, Industry Vertical and Region.

Breakup by Component:

  • Solution
  • Service

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

  • On-premises
  • Cloud-based

Breakup by Organization Size:

  • Large Enterprises
  • Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Business Function:

  • Finance
  • Marketing and Sales
  • Operations
  • Human Resources

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

  • BFSI
  • Government and Public Sector
  • Healthcare and Life Science
  • Retail and E-commerce
  • Media and Entertainment
  • IT and Telecom
  • Manufacturing
  • Others

Breakup by Region:

  • North America
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Europe
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-wrangling-market

Browse Other Reports:

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us
30 N Gould St
Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801
USA
Email: sales@imarcgroup.com
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Photo of Smith Ivo Smith IvoAugust 16, 2021
2
Photo of Smith Ivo

Smith Ivo

Five years in chemical & material has made Ivo Smith more or less an expert in everything related to medicines, drugs, chemicals and related sectors – at least from the PR front. Through his insider access to the sector, he has gained valuable insight into the entire manufacturing process of chemical and material.

Related Articles

Photo of Virtual Events Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 25% during 2021 to 2026

Virtual Events Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 25% during 2021 to 2026

June 23, 2021
Photo of India Spray Dried Foods Market 2020-2025: Size, Outlook, Growth Rate, Key Players, and Forecast – IMARC Group

India Spray Dried Foods Market 2020-2025: Size, Outlook, Growth Rate, Key Players, and Forecast – IMARC Group

June 28, 2021

Power Bank Market Trends, Drivers, Growth Opportunities, Challenges, and Investment Opportunities 2026

August 12, 2021
Photo of 5G Services Market Forecast 2021-2026: Share, Size, Growth, Key Players, Trends, Industry Demand, and Outlook

5G Services Market Forecast 2021-2026: Share, Size, Growth, Key Players, Trends, Industry Demand, and Outlook

June 24, 2021
Back to top button